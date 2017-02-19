Remember Johnny Depp’s Cameo In A Lemonheads Video?

WATCH: How Kings Of Leon Explain Sex On Fire To Their Kids Is Genius
Caleb and Nathan Followill discussed with Radio X's Gordon Smart how their children react to their music.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Lemonheads - It's A Shame About Ray (Official Video)
02:51
Yes indeed, the actor appeared in a classic indie video back in the day. MOODY.
Best known these days for their indie disco floor-filling cover of Simon And Garfunkel’s Mr Robinson, The Lemonheads had a minor hit with their 1992 album It’s A Shame About Ray. Frontman Evan Dando became something of a hearthrob in those days of grunge and the Boston band released the laid-back title track as a single that summer.
The video for the tune features prime-cheekboned Johnny Depp, halfway between his star turns in Edward Scissorhands and Benny And Joon, presumably playing the eponymous Ray… but we’re not sure why it’s a shame about him.
Everyone’s got long hair and it’s so 90s it’s unbelievable.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Radiohead High And Dry
Kings Of Leon Four Kicks
Kings Of Leon Find Me
Caleb and Nathan Followill discussed with Radio X's Gordon Smart how their children react to their music.
The band revealed they're fan of the former Oasis frontman and would probably "lick his face" if they met him.
Comments
Powered by Facebook