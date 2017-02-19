Remember Johnny Depp’s Cameo In A Lemonheads Video?

Best known these days for their indie disco floor-filling cover of Simon And Garfunkel’s Mr Robinson, The Lemonheads had a minor hit with their 1992 album It’s A Shame About Ray. Frontman Evan Dando became something of a hearthrob in those days of grunge and the Boston band released the laid-back title track as a single that summer.

The video for the tune features prime-cheekboned Johnny Depp, halfway between his star turns in Edward Scissorhands and Benny And Joon, presumably playing the eponymous Ray… but we’re not sure why it’s a shame about him.

Everyone’s got long hair and it’s so 90s it’s unbelievable.