The biggest gigs and tours to come in 2025

2 September 2024, 18:20

Heading out and about in 2025: Oasis, Snow Patrol, Fontaines D.C. and Catfish & The Bottlemen
Heading out and about in 2025: Oasis, Snow Patrol, Fontaines D.C. and Catfish & The Bottlemen.

2025 is shaping up to be a MASSIVE year for live music, with the long-awaited return of Oasis. But who else has dates in the diary for next year?

The gig calendar for 2025 is already starting to fill up- and more dates are announced on a daily basis!

Who's set to head out on tour in 2025? What are the outdoor shows looking like next summer? Radio X looks at some of the highlights, from the Oasis reunion to Glastonbury and beyond.

  1. Papa Roach: February 2025

    Papa Roach will mark 25 years of their Infest album with one-off OVO Arena Wembley date on 7th February 2025

    Frontman Jacoby Shaddix said of the news: “The UK has always been special to us – so we wanted to celebrate this music with you all in a BIG way and I can’t wait to step on that stage.”

    Read more: Papa Roach to mark 25 years of Infest album with one-off Wembley date for 2025

  2. Snow Patrol: February 2025

    Gary Lightbody and co are set to release their eighth studio album, The Forest Is The Path, on 13th September 2024 and to celebrate they will embark on UK & Ireland dates next year.

    • 15th February – London, The O2
    • 16th February – Birmingham Resorts World Arena
    • 18th February – Cardiff Utilita Arena
    • 19th February – Hull Connexin Live
    • 21st February – Glasgow OVO Hydro
    • 22nd February – Manchester Co-op Live Arena
    • 25th February – Dublin 3Arena
    • 27th February – Belfast SSE Arena

    Read more: Snow Patrol's 2025 UK & Ireland dates: How to buy tickets

  3. Glastonbury Festival: June 2025

    • Next year's edition of Glastonbury festival will take place from 25th - 29th June 2025.
    • We're still waiting on details of the ticket on sale for next year's festival, but last year it came in November 2024.
    • Oasis claim they're not doing any more shows in Europe or any festival dates, so have counted themselves out of the running for 2025 headliners.

    Read more: When is Glastonbury 2025, can you register and when do tickets go on sale?

  4. Fontaines D.C.: July 2025

    • The acclaimed Irish band will play Finsbury Park on Saturday 5th July 2025 in what will be their biggest headline show to date.

    Read more: Fontaines D.C. announce huge Finsbury Park show for 2025

    Fontaines D.C. - Finsbury Park Announcement, 05 July 2025

  5. Oasis: July and August 2025

    You may have heard that Liam and Noel Gallagher have put aside their differences for a series of huge reunion dates in July and August 2025.

    All dates have SOLD OUT - but rumours persist that they'll add more, and they've revealed that this will be a "World Tour".

    See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

    JULY 2025:

    • 4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)
    • 5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)
    • 11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
    • 12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
    • 16th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
    • 19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
    • 20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
    • 25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
    • 26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
    • 30th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

    AUGUST 2025:

    • 2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
    • 3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
    • 8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
    • 9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
    • 12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
    • 16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)
    • 17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

    Read more: Oasis confirm reunion with UK & Ireland dates for 2025 including Wembley Stadium and Heaton Park

  6. Catfish & The Bottlemen: August 2025

    Van McCann made a huge return in 2024 with a new track Showtime and a headline slot at Reading & Leeds festivals. The Catfish revival is set to continue into next year with their biggest headline shows to date.

    • 1st August 2025 - Cardiff Principality Stadium
    • 3rd August 2025 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

