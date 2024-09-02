The biggest gigs and tours to come in 2025

Heading out and about in 2025: Oasis, Snow Patrol, Fontaines D.C. and Catfish & The Bottlemen. Picture: Press

Listen to this article Loading audio...

2025 is shaping up to be a MASSIVE year for live music, with the long-awaited return of Oasis. But who else has dates in the diary for next year?

The gig calendar for 2025 is already starting to fill up- and more dates are announced on a daily basis!

Who's set to head out on tour in 2025? What are the outdoor shows looking like next summer? Radio X looks at some of the highlights, from the Oasis reunion to Glastonbury and beyond.