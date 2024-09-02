The biggest gigs and tours to come in 2025

On Air Now
2 September 2024, 18:20
2025 is shaping up to be a MASSIVE year for live music, with the long-awaited return of Oasis. But who else has dates in the diary for next year?
The gig calendar for 2025 is already starting to fill up- and more dates are announced on a daily basis!
Who's set to head out on tour in 2025? What are the outdoor shows looking like next summer? Radio X looks at some of the highlights, from the Oasis reunion to Glastonbury and beyond.
Papa Roach will mark 25 years of their Infest album with one-off OVO Arena Wembley date on 7th February 2025
Frontman Jacoby Shaddix said of the news: “The UK has always been special to us – so we wanted to celebrate this music with you all in a BIG way and I can’t wait to step on that stage.”
🚨PRESALE IS LIVE🇪🇺🇬🇧— Papa Roach (@paparoach) July 2, 2024
for the🪳RISE OF THE ROACH TOUR🪳
Be the first to get tickets before General on sale kicks off this Friday @ 10am BST / 11am CEST.
If you didn’t get the presale code sign up athttps://t.co/u9nytGDWbs pic.twitter.com/4hmrMF81Mq
Gary Lightbody and co are set to release their eighth studio album, The Forest Is The Path, on 13th September 2024 and to celebrate they will embark on UK & Ireland dates next year.
Fontaines D.C. - Finsbury Park Announcement, 05 July 2025
You may have heard that Liam and Noel Gallagher have put aside their differences for a series of huge reunion dates in July and August 2025.
All dates have SOLD OUT - but rumours persist that they'll add more, and they've revealed that this will be a "World Tour".
JULY 2025:
AUGUST 2025:
Oasis Live ‘25 UK and Ireland tickets have now SOLD OUT.— Oasis (@oasis) August 31, 2024
Please be aware of counterfeit and void tickets appearing on the secondary market.
Tickets can ONLY be resold, at face value, via @TicketmasterUK and @Twickets. pic.twitter.com/gWW5xDDzL8
Van McCann made a huge return in 2024 with a new track Showtime and a headline slot at Reading & Leeds festivals. The Catfish revival is set to continue into next year with their biggest headline shows to date.