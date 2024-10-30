The Lathums announce third album Matter Does Not Define and UK & Ireland tour for 2025

The Lathums' Alex Moore. Picture: Press

The Wigan four-piece have shared the news of their forthcoming album Matter Does Not Define and announced tour dates for next year. Find out how to buy tickets.

The Lathums have revealed the details of their new album and touring plans for 2025.

Alex Moore and co's third studio album, Matter Does Not Define, is set for release on Friday 7th March 2025 and will precede an extensive UK and Ireland tour.

The Wigan outfit's 12-Date UK & Ireland Tour will see them play major live landmarks, including an opening date at Glasgow's Barrowland on Thursday 13th March, a return to the capital to take on the 5,000-capacity O2 Academy Brixton on Sat 22nd March, plus a date at Manchester's O2 Apollo on Friday 11th April 2025.

Find out more about The Lathums' new album, see their tour dates and find out how to buy tickets below:

See The Lathums' UK & Ireland Tour dates:

Thu 13 March 2025 - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

Sat 15 March 2025 - Newcastle, NX Newcastle

Mon 17 March 2025- Stoke, Victoria Hall

Tue 18 March 2025 - Sheffield, Octagon

Thu 20 March 2025 - Nottingham, Rock City

Fri 21 March 2025 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

Sat 22 March 2025 - London, O2 Academy Brixton

Mon 24 March 2025- Southampton, O2 Guildhall

Tue 25 March 2025 - Bristol, SWX

Thu 27 March 2025 - Belfast, Limelight

Fri 28 March 2025 - Dublin, The Academy

Fri 11 April 2025 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

How to buy tickets:

Tickets for all dates go on general sale to fans via www.thelathums.com on Fri 8th November 2024 from 10am GMT.

Fans must pre-order a copy of the new album from the band's official store before 2pm on Tuesday 5th November to gain exclusive access to our pre-sale tickets, which will go on sale Wednesday 6th November at 10am.

So far the band - completed by Scott Concepcion(guitars, piano and vocals) Ryan ‘Duz’ Durrans (drums) and Matty Murphy (bass and vocals) - have shared the singles No Direction and Stellar Cast from the album, with the latter just being revealed this week.

Pre-order and pre-save the album here.

Watch the newly premiered lyric video for the song below:

The Lathums - Stellar Cast | Official Lyric Video

Frontman Moore said of the record: “We’ve had a lot of fun creating album three. Though only a couple of years have passed since our last album, it feels like we've matured immensely as musicians."

The Lathums' Matter Does Not Define tracklisting:

Leave No Stone Unturned Reflections Of Lessons Left Stellar Cast Heartbreaker Dynamite Unrequited Love No Direction Until Our Bitter End Knocking At Your Door The Jester Surrounded By Beauty Long Shadows