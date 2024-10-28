The Maccabees reunite to headline All Points East Festival 2025

The Maccabees have announced their reunion. Picture: Phil Sharp/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The much-loved band will play their first show together in eight years with a reunion show at the East London festival.

The Maccabees have announced a reunion show at All Points East 2025.

After a week of teasing a big announcement, the much-loved indie rockers - comprised of Orlando Weeks, brothers Felix and Hugo White, Rupert Jarvis and Sam Doyle - have confirmed their plans to play a headline set at the Victoria Park festival on Sunday 24th August 2025.

The show will mark eight years since the band's farewell performance at Alexandra Palace in 2017 and coincide with the 10th anniversary of their landmark number one album Marks To Prove It.

The Toothpaste Kisses outfit will also collaborate with All Points East to deliver a line-up of artists they love, both old and new - with acts to be announced soon.

Get more details about the band's reunion, their All Points East date and how to buy tickets.

The Maccabees will play a headline date at APE 2025. Picture: Press

When will The Maccabees headline All Points East 2025?

The Maccabees have announced their reunion headline show at All Points East at Victoria Park on Sunday 24th August 2025.

How to buy tickets to The Maccabees' All Points East gig:

Tickets for The Maccabees' All Points East show will go on general sale here on Thursday 31st October at 10am GMT.

Fans who sign up to the mailing list at www.themaccabees.co.uk will gain access to a pre-sale which opens at on Wednesday 30th October at 10am GMT.

will gain access to a pre-sale which opens at on Wednesday 30th October at 10am GMT. An Amex presale begins on Monday 28th October at 10am GMT.

Visit www.allpointseastfestival.com for the latest information on the line-up and tickets.

The Maccabees - Marks To Prove It (Official Video)

As detailed in a press release, The Maccabees' reunion saw its early beginnings at Hugo's White's wedding in 2020, where he wanted to put together a covers band as part of the celebrations.

Guest spots were divided out between close friends and fellow musicians including Adele, Florence + The Machine and Jamie T. It was also suggested that The Maccabees could play Pelican, but Hugo wasn't sure if frontman Orlando would take part.

Orlando said of the event: “I didn’t go because it was The Maccabees playing together again, but because it was a beautiful gesture to be invited and to contribute to the spirit of the day. What I wanted, band aside, was to find a way to be in each other’s lives in some way."

A reunion wasn't discussed until years later, but the moment proved to be the catalyst for the band rekindling their relationship.

The Maccabees - Pelican (Official Audio)

On the headline show itself, guitarist Felix White said: “In the intervening years we’ve been to All Points East a lot, separately. It’s become a bit of a landmark festival for us, always checking who’s on the line-up. I’d go and have a great time throughout the day, but there was always this pinch of regret watching headliners that we could’ve done it ourselves one day too. I thought that moment had passed, and it was something I was prepared to come to terms with that I was always going to miss. I think we’re all kind of shocked and excited that we get to do it together again.”

His brother Hugo was also inspired, in part, by watching The Strokes at All Points East in 2023: “I could see that they were enjoying it, realising how great what they had created together was. Being a band, you are usually in a mindset of, ‘We can do better’ and you’re always chasing something else. This is an opportunity to realise that whatever we had in that moment was pretty special and get to enjoy it again. It’s a chance to appreciate everything, and especially how it impacts other people and created a community.”

It's not clear what The Maccabees' plans are beyond the London festival date, but the band have said they're happy 'keep their minds open' and to see where the shows take them. Watch this space.

The Maccabees will make their return to the stage net year. Picture: Press

All Points East Festival 2024 saw headline performances the likes of LCD Soundsystem, Mitski, Loyle Carner and The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie plus played host to All Points East presents Field Day, which saw Justice at the top of the bill.