Fontaines D.C. announce huge Finsbury Park show for 2025

Fontaines D.C. Picture: Eimear Lynch

By Jenny Mensah

The Dublin rockers will play their biggest headline show to date on 5th July next year. Find out how you can buy tickets.

Fontaines D.C. have announced their biggest live show to date.

The Irish rockers - comprised of Grian Chatten, Tom Coll, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan III and Carlos O'Connell - will play Finsbury Park on Saturday 5th July 2025 in what will be their biggest headline show to date.

Watch their announcement video, which was filmed in the London park, below.

Fontaines D.C. - Finsbury Park Announcement, 05 July 2025

The Favourite outfit will be supported on the day by special guests Australian punk rock band Amyl and the Sniffers and Belfast hip hop trio Kneecap, with more acts to be announced.

Fontaines D.C. announce Finsbury Park, London show. Picture: Press

How to buy tickets to Fontaines D.C.'s Finsbury Park date:

The pre-sale takes place on Wednesday 7th August 2024 via the band's webstore. Fans can pre-order Fontaines' new ROMANCE album from their official UK/Ireland store by 2pm on 6th August for the first access to tickets.

Tickets then go on general sale on Friday 9th August 2024 via Ticketmaster.

Pre-order our new album from our official UK/Ireland store by 2pm on 6th August for first access to tickets. General sale begins 10am on Friday 9th August https://t.co/tr040DxmUj — Fontaines D.C. (@fontainesdublin) August 2, 2024

Before next year, Fontaines D.C. will embark on UK & Ireland dates in November and December this year.

Fontaines D.C. have come a long way since playing their first London show at The Finsbury pub to around 30 people in 2017.

Since their inception, they've grown a huge, dedicated global fanbase, picking up a BRIT Award for Best International Group plus coveted Ivor Novello and Mercury Prize nominations.

After a stand-out performance at Glastonbury Festival's Park Stage thus year, the five-piece band will play two sold-out shows at Alexandra Palace as part of their extensive ROMANCE world tour.

Fontaines D.C. in Milan in 2013. Picture: Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Gucci

Fontaines D.C. 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

20th November 2024: Wolverhampton – The Halls

22nd November 2024: London – Alexandra Palace

24th November 2024: Cardiff – Utilita Arena

26th November 2024: Plymouth – Pavilions

27th November 2024: Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

29th November 2024: Manchester – Aviva Studios

3rd December 2024: Leeds – First Direct Arena

4th December 2024: Glasgow – OVO Hydro

6th December 2024: Dublin – 3Arena

Fontaines D.C. - Favourite (Official Video)

Fontaines D.C.'s fourth studio album ROMANCE is released on 23rd August via XL.

It follows their 2019 debut, Dogrel, 2020's A Hero's Death and 2022's Skinty Fia.

Pre-order it here.