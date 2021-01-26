All The Ways You Can Listen To Radio X

26 January 2021

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms
You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms. Picture: Radio X

Here are all the ways you can listen to Radio X.

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. Through Your TV

5. On DAB Digital and Radio

  1. 1. Listen to Radio X Online

    You can listen to Radio X online
    You can listen to Radio X online. Picture: Radio X

    On the Radio X website click the big yellow "Listen" button at the top of every page right here at RadioX.co.uk to be taken to Global Player.

    It's a free and easy listening service and you can also listen back to the last seven days of shows from your favourite presenters.

    There’s also much more on Global Player, including podcasts and playlists from across our sister stations including Capital, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Heart, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM.

  2. 2. Listen to Radio X via the Global Player Mobile App

    You can listen to Radio X on Global Player
    You can listen to Radio X on Global Player. Picture: Radio X

    Download and install Global Player, swipe to Radio X and get listening on the go.

    You can find out more about Global Player and the Global family of brands including Capital, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Heart, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM right here.

    Download Global Player from the App Store (Android)

    Download Global Player from the Google Play (Apple)

    Why register with Global Player?

    Want to know how Global Player uses your data? Click here for our data guide, or view Global’s full privacy policy here.

  3. 3. Listen to Radio X on Smart Speakers

    You can listen to Radio X on Alexa
    You can listen to Radio X on Alexa. Picture: Radio X

    Just say "Alexa, Play Radio X" to listen live via the Radio X Alexa skill.

    Use the Alexa app to grant location permissions, and it'll automatically find your nearest Radio X station.

    Want to catchup on the last 7 days of radio for free? You can listen back to your favourite presenters using the new Global Player skill - just ask for a show and a date, then sit back & enjoy!

    Find out more about Global Player on Alexa

  4. You can listen to Radio X on Google Home and Assistant
    You can listen to Radio X on Google Home and Assistant. Picture: Radio X

    How To Listen to Radio X on Google Home and Google Assistant

    Google Assistant can play whichever Radio X station is best for you - just say:

    "OK Google, play Radio X UK"

    "OK Google, play Radio X London"

    or "OK Google, play Radio X Manchester"

  5. You can listen to Radio X on Apple HomePod and Siri
    You can listen to Radio X on Apple HomePod and Siri. Picture: Radio X

    How To Listen to Radio X on Apple HomePod and Siri

    Just say "Hey Siri, Play Radio X".

    You can also ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play Radio X via the Global Player App or Apple Music.

  6. You can listen to Radio X on Sonos
    You can listen to Radio X on Sonos. Picture: Radio X

    How To Listen to Radio X On Sonos

    You can now listen to Radio X on your Sonos smart speaker. Add "Global Player" as a music source in your Sonos app, and enjoy live radio from your favourite Radio X presenters, as well as expertly-curated music playlists to suit every mood.

    Or if you’d simply like to listen live, search for the station within the new Sonos Radio section in the Sonos app.

  7. 4. Listen to Radio X through your TV

    You can listen to Radio X through your TV
    You can listen to Radio X through your TV. Picture: Radio X

    You can listen to Radio X via your TV by the following channels:

    - On Sky Digital channel 0113
    - On Virgin TV channel 960
    - Freesat 723

    Unfortunately due to the cost of broadcast on this platform, there are no plans to launch Radio X on Freeview

    You can also tune in to Radio X using the Global Player app on your Apple TV.

  8. 5. Listen to Radio X on FM and DAB

    You can listen to Radio X on FM and DAB
    You can listen to Radio X on FM and DAB. Picture: Radio X

    To listen to Radio X on your DAB radio simply select "Radio X". You can also find the frequency to listen to us on FM in your area right here:

    London: 104.9 FM
    Manchester: 97.7 FM

    Report interference from illegal broadcasters

