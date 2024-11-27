Tramlines Festival 2025: Pulp, Kasabian and Reytons to headline
27 November 2024, 15:15 | Updated: 27 November 2024, 15:19
The Sheffield festival returns at the end of July next year. Find out who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.
Tramlines Festival has announced its line-up for next year.
The annual event, which organisers have dubbed "Sheffield's Biggest Party," will take place from 25th - 27th July 2024 at Hillsborough Park with Pulp, Reytons and Kasabian as its headliners.
Also confirmed for the festival so far are Spiritualized, Franz Ferdinand, The Last Dinner Party, The Lathums, Baxter Dury, Jake Bugg, The Futureheads and more.
Find out everything we know about Tramlines 2025 so far and how to buy tickets.
What date is Tramlines 2025?
- Tramlines takes place from Friday 25th - Sunday 27th July 2025. It will be the 17th edition of the festival.
Who's headlining Tramlines 2025?
- Pulp
- Reytons
- Kasabian
Jarvis Cocker and co will play a homecoming show at the Sheffield festival, taking to the stage on the Friday night after a line-up of acts curated by the band.
The Rotherham rockers will play a headline set at Tramlines on the Saturday night of the festival, bringing their DIY-indie to Hillsborough Park.
Finally, Serge Pizzorno and co will close the festival with a headline set on Sunday night, bringing the house down with a career-spanning set, which includes tracks from their most recent album, Happenings.
Who's on the Tramlines 2025 line-up?
Friday 25th July:
- Pulp (+ a day curated by Pulp)
- Spiritualized
- Baxter Dury
- John Grant
- Special Guest TBA
- Hot Chip DJ set
- Fat White Family
- Lisa O'Neill
- I Monster
- Oracle Sisters
- Cloud Canyons
- Femur
+ much more TBA
Saturday 26th July:
- Reytons
- Franz Ferdinand
- Rizzle Kicks
- Natasha Bedingfield
- Jake Bugg
- The K's
- Heather Small
- The Futureheads
- The Rosadocs
- Freddie Halkon
- Chloe Slater
- Daydreamers
- She's in Parties
- KDOT
- Danny Mellin
- The Denaby's
- Daisy Peacock
- The Leadmill Studio Orchestra
- Everly Pregnant Brothers
Sunday 27th July:
- Kasabian
- The Last Dinner Party
- The Lathums
- Sigrid
- CMAT
- Scouting For Girls (special guestt)
- The Sherlocks
- The Royston Club
- Red Rum Club
- Luvcat
- The Clause
- Cliffords
- Sundress
How to buy tickets to Tramlines Festival 2025
- The Tramlines ticket presale takes place from Thursday 28th November at 6pm GMT.
- Tickets go on general sale this Friday 29th November from 10am GMT.
- Visit tramlines.org.uk for more.
2024's instalment of Tramlines festival saw headline performances from Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and Snow Patrol, who topped the bill on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively.
The festival also included epic sets from the likes of The Charlatans, Holly Humberstone, Tom Grennan, PEACE and The Pigeon Detectives, The Magic Gang, 86TV's and Yard Act.
