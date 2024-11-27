Tramlines Festival 2025: Pulp, Kasabian and Reytons to headline

Pulp, Kasabian and Reytons will headline Tramlines 2025. Picture: Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone via Getty Images, Simone Joyner/Getty Images, Madeleine Penfold

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield festival returns at the end of July next year. Find out who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tramlines Festival has announced its line-up for next year.

The annual event, which organisers have dubbed "Sheffield's Biggest Party," will take place from 25th - 27th July 2024 at Hillsborough Park with Pulp, Reytons and Kasabian as its headliners.

Also confirmed for the festival so far are Spiritualized, Franz Ferdinand, The Last Dinner Party, The Lathums, Baxter Dury, Jake Bugg, The Futureheads and more.

Find out everything we know about Tramlines 2025 so far and how to buy tickets.

Read more:

What date is Tramlines 2025?

Tramlines takes place from Friday 25th - Sunday 27th July 2025. It will be the 17th edition of the festival.

Tramlines Festival returns to Sheffield between 25th and 27th July. Picture: Tramlines 2023 + Carolina Faruolo

Who's headlining Tramlines 2025?

Pulp

Reytons

Kasabian

Jarvis Cocker and co will play a homecoming show at the Sheffield festival, taking to the stage on the Friday night after a line-up of acts curated by the band.

The Rotherham rockers will play a headline set at Tramlines on the Saturday night of the festival, bringing their DIY-indie to Hillsborough Park.

Finally, Serge Pizzorno and co will close the festival with a headline set on Sunday night, bringing the house down with a career-spanning set, which includes tracks from their most recent album, Happenings.

Pulp will play night one of Tramlines 2025. Picture: Sarah Louise Bennett

Who's on the Tramlines 2025 line-up?

Friday 25th July:

Pulp (+ a day curated by Pulp)

Spiritualized

Baxter Dury

John Grant

Special Guest TBA

Hot Chip DJ set

Fat White Family

Lisa O'Neill

I Monster

Oracle Sisters

Cloud Canyons

Femur

+ much more TBA

Read more:

The Reytons will headline Saturday night of Tramlines 2025. Picture: Rich Goodwin

Saturday 26th July:

Reytons

Franz Ferdinand

Rizzle Kicks

Natasha Bedingfield

Jake Bugg

The K's

Heather Small

The Futureheads

The Rosadocs

Freddie Halkon

Chloe Slater

Daydreamers

She's in Parties

KDOT

Danny Mellin

The Denaby's

Daisy Peacock

The Leadmill Studio Orchestra

Everly Pregnant Brothers

Kasabian will close Tramlines 2025 with a headline set on the Sunday night. Picture: Press

Sunday 27th July:

Kasabian

The Last Dinner Party

The Lathums

Sigrid

CMAT

Scouting For Girls (special guestt)

The Sherlocks

The Royston Club

Red Rum Club

Luvcat

The Clause

Cliffords

Sundress

How to buy tickets to Tramlines Festival 2025

The Tramlines ticket presale takes place from Thursday 28th November at 6pm GMT.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 29th November from 10am GMT.

Visit tramlines.org.uk for more.

2024's instalment of Tramlines festival saw headline performances from Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and Snow Patrol, who topped the bill on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

The festival also included epic sets from the likes of The Charlatans, Holly Humberstone, Tom Grennan, PEACE and The Pigeon Detectives, The Magic Gang, 86TV's and Yard Act.

The Charlatans, Holly Humberstone and Yard Act headlined Tramlines 2024's T'Other Stage. Picture: Press

Read more: