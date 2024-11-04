The Libertines announce show at London's Gunnersbury Park for 2025

The Libertines will play the huge outside show next year. Picture: Ed Cooke

By Jenny Mensah

The indie rockers will play the huge outdoor show next August with Supergrass among the special guests. Find out how you can be there.

The Libertines have announced a huge outdoor show for next summer.

The indie veterans will play a headline show at London's Gunnersbury Park on Saturday 9th August 2025.

The Don't Look Back Into The Sun rockers will be joined on the huge date by special guests Supergrass, Soft Play, Hak Baker, Lambrini Girls and Real Farmer.

Announcing the news, the band shared a video alongside the caption: “The old white mansion in Gunnersbury Park is in one of our favourite films, The Lavender Hill Mob, so we thought we’d bring the Eastern Esplanade mob and some spiky guitars to that Arcadian glade in West London for a good ol’ homecoming knees up. Look forward to seeing you there, along with our friends @supergrasshq, @softplayplaysoft, @hakbaker, @lambrinigirlz and @realfarmer91. Love Peter, Carl, Gary and John X”.

Tickets go on general sale via ticketmaster.co.uk on Friday 8th November. Find out everything we know about the gigs so far below.

When do The Libertines play Gunnersbury Park?

The Libertines will play a huge headline show at Gunnersbury Park on Saturday 9th August 2025.

The Libertines announce Gunnersbury Park show. Picture: Press

Who is supporting The Libertines at Gunnersbury Park?

Support from The Libertines show comes from special guests, Supergrass, Soft Play, Hak Baker, Lambrini Girls and Real Farmer.

How to buy tickets to The Libertines at Gunnersbury Park?

Tickets go on general sale via ticketmaster.co.uk on Friday 8th November at 10am.

The pre-sale takes place on Wednesday 6th November at 10am.

The news comes as the band also announce their plans to play TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

The Camden-formed rockers will play the historic Halifax venue on Friday 8th August, with tickets going on sale this