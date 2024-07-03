When is Glastonbury 2025, can you register and when do tickets go on sale?

Coldplay play Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage in 2024. Picture: Luke Brennan/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The festival has closed it's doors this week but has already confirmed it will be back for 2025. Get next year's dates and find out what we know so far here.

Glastonbury Festival took place from 26th - 30th June hosting Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA as headliners.

Now, less than a two days since it officially closed its doors, the festival has confirmed its return for 2025.

Taking to Instagram on their official channels this Tuesday (2nd June) festival organisers shared a photo of one of their famous bins, which bore the message: "See you in 369 days".

When will Glastonbury 2025 take place?

Next year's edition of Glastonbury festival will take place from 25th - 29th June 2024.

When will Glastonbury 2025 tickets go on sale?

The festival has yet to confirm when its famous ticket sales will take place, but we can probably expect the first sale to take place in autumn 2024 and in April 2025 for the resales.

Last year, tickets for Glastonbury went on sale in the first week of October - but previous years have seen tickets made available in November.

How much will Glastonbury 2025 tickets cost?

In 2024, Glastonbury tickets cost £355 + £5 booking fee. The ticket price for 2025 is yet to be announced.

When the price of a ticket went up by £55 in 2014, festival organiser Emily Eavis said: "We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket, but we're facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, whilst still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of COVID.

"In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever."

When does registration open for Glastonbury 2025?

Registration to attend Glastonbury Festival next year is now open. Everyone aged 13 or over on the day the festival opens its doors next year must be registered to attend, but this does not guarantee you a ticket.

Who will headline Glastonbury 2025?

The headliners for Glastonbury 2025 are yet to be confirmed as the line-up is always announced after the first round of ticket sales take place. However, with many artists not free to take to the stage in 2024 and many plotting their comebacks as we speak, we can imagine that the likes of Taylor Swift, Eminem, Rihanna and Madonna will be among those heavily rumoured to take the stop spot at the Pyramid Stage next year.

When is the next Glastonbury fallow year?

Glastonbury Festival used to have fallow years every four to five years to protect the farm, but the festival has yet to take one since the pandemic. Festival organiser Emily Eavis previously confirmed that the next fallow year will be taking place in 2026.