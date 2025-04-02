15 of the best Classic Rock biopics

It’s hard to tell the story of a life in two hours but when films do it well, they can really teach you something new about a well­-known face. So here are some of the very best biographical music films ever made from The Beatles to Bob Dylan.

Buddy Holly: The Buddy Holly Story (1978) He may be better known these days as a reality TV star, but in ’78, Gary Busey got an Oscar nomination for his role as the pioneering rock ’n’ roll musician. A story that ends in tragedy - this time with a plane crash - but Busey excels as the down to earth, yet determined Buddy. The Buddy Holly Story (1978) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD 1080p]

Sid Vicious: Sid & Nancy (1986) Gary Oldman has never been better than as the sneering, explosive, damaged Sid Vicious in this rip-roaring version of the Sex Pistols bassist’s short life. It all ends up in New York, with Sid arrested on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend Nancy Spungen (played with just the right amount of shrillness by Chloe Webb). It drifts into fantasy towards the end, but the desperate circumstances of the couple’s heroin addiction and Sid’s descent into a personal hell are gripping viewing. Sid And Nancy | Official Trailer | Starring Gary Oldman

Jim Morrison: The Doors (1991) Controversial director Oliver Stone tackled the mystical LA rockers before he took on the John F Kennedy assassination and the results are interesting. The late, great Val Kilmer plays the Lizard King himself, Jim Morrison, with the film capturing the queasy world of psychedelics, sex and music in the late 60s. Some good tunes, too. The Doors (1991) Official Movie Trailer

Tina Turner: What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993) Angela Bassett is incredible as Tina Turner, from her childhood as Anna Mae Bullock through her abusive marriage and R&B superstar years to her big-haired, 1980s comeback. Inspiring and well-played by the cast throughout, with a convincingly thuggish turn by Lawrence Fishburne as the notorious Ike Turner. What's Love Got to Do with It Official Trailer!

The Beatles: Backbeat (1994) The Hamburg years, as Stephen Dorff plays the ill-fated Stu Sutcliffe, who died from a cerebral haemorrhage, aged just 21 shortly after meeting the glamorous German photographer Astrid Kircherr, played by Twin Peaks' Sheryl Lee. Meanwhile the blossoming Beatles "mach schau" in the background and become the biggest band in the world. Backbeat (1994) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HQ]

Brian Jones and The Rolling Stones: Stoned (2005) Nobody has been brave enough to tackle the whole Rolling Stones story, so Stephen Woolley focuses on one of the darker episodes in their history: the death of founding member Brian Jones in 1969. Leo Gregory plays the drug-addled, abusive Jones, who was found dead at the bottom of his swimming pool, while Paddy Considine is the builder who is one of the key suspects in the mystery of the Stone’s demise. Did he do it? You decide. Ben Whishaw - now known for voicing Paddington Bear - plays Keith Richards! Stoned (2005) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD 1080p]

Johnny Cash: Walk The Line (2006) Until the release of Straight Outta Compton, this was the most successful music biopic ever made and with good reason. It charts the incredible life of Johnny Cash as brilliantly played by Joaquin Phoenix, and features his best songs in electrifying performance sequences. Even Elvis turns up. Walk The Line | #TBT Trailer | 20th Century FOX

John Lennon: Nowhere Boy (2009) One tactic that recent biopics have employed is covering one period of a person’s life, rather than trying to cram everything into 90 minutes. Nowhere Boy examines the early life of John Lennon and the pain and tragedy that went into his solo music with devastating effect. Nowhere Boy - Official UK Trailer (2009)

Ian Dury: Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll (2010) Andy Serkis is superb as the unique Ian Dury, who overcomes polio as a child to become one of Britain's quirkiest musical poets. Bill Milner plays the singer's son Baxter, who has an often rocky relationship with his dad. Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll (2010) Official Trailer #1 - Andy Serkis Movie HD

Jimi Hendrix: Jimi - All Is By My Side (2013) André Benjamin, better known as OutKast’s André 3000, gives a convincing turn as the superstar guitarist, who died in 1970 aged 27. It’s slightly hampered by not being able to use any of Hendrix’s original songs, but the performances are good. JIMI: All Is By My Side Official Trailer (2014) - Imogen Poots, Hayley Atwell Movie HD

Brian Wilson: Love & Mercy (2014) John Cusack stars as Brian in this tale of the Beach Boy's mental health issues from the days of Pet Sounds to his encounter with controversial psychologist Dr Eugene Landy in the 1980s. Love & Mercy Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Brian Wilson Biopic HD

Queen: Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) Mr Robot star Rami Malek gives an excellent performance as Freddie Mercury, which tells the story of the late Queen frontman from the band's formation in the early 1970s to their triumphant appearance at Live Aid in '85. While the script often plays fast and loose with chronology, there's plenty of rich detail in the film, covering Freddie's struggles with fame, sexuality and his own genius. Bohemian Rhapsody | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

Elton John: Rocketman (2019) This 2019 biopic of Elton John veers between straight biography, fantasy drama and musical, but Taron Egerton's star turn as the former Reg Dwight pulls it all together and the film convincingly sums up the legend's rise to stardom. Rocketman (2019) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Mötley Crüe - The Dirt (2019) Douglas Booth plays bassist Nikki Sixx in this film version of the popular biography. The band embrace the wretched hedonism of the 1980s, before the hijinks turn sour and threaten to overwhelm the band members and all those around them. Horribly fascinating. The Dirt | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix