Limp Bizkit's 2025 Loserville UK tour dates: Everything you need to know

Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst at Gunnersbury Park in 2023. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Fred Durst and co are set to return to this side of the pond next year. Here's everything you need to know.

Limp Bizkit have announced UK & European dates for 2025.

The nu-metal rockers will embark on their Loserville tour next year, which will include a stop at London's OVO Arena Wembley on 16th March next year.

The dates will mark the Rollin' outfit's first return to the UK since their Still Sucks tour dates in 2023 and huge performances at Margate Summer Series and Download Festival 2024.

See their UK dates below and find out how to buy tickets.

See their tour poster below, which was shared alongside the caption: "YOU ALREADY KNOW WHATS UP ⚡️🛸⚡️ IT’S PARTY TIME".

See Limp Bizkit's 2025 UK live dates:

8th March 2025: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

13th March 2025: Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE

15th March 2025: Manchester, AO Arena

16th March 2025: London, OVO Arena Wembley

How to buy tickets:

Tickets go on general sale here on Friday 25th October from 9am BST.

The pre-sale takes place on 23rd October 2024 from 9am BST.

Limp Bizkit play Rollin' at Gunnersbury Park

