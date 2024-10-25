Primal Scream announce UK & Ireland tour dates for 2025

Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie
Primal Scream will head out on the road next year. Picture: Adam Peter Johnson

By Jenny Mensah

Bobbie Gillespie and co will embark on live dates in support of their Come Ahead album. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Primal Scream have announced live dates for March and April 2025.

Bobby Gillespie and co will support their 12 studio album, Come Ahead, with a string of shows in the UK & Ireland next year, which will include a date at London's Eventim Apollo on 10th April and Manchester Warehouse Aviva Studios on 11th April, preceded by two homecoming dates at Glasgow's O2 Academy.

They'll be joined on the tour by special guests on selected dates by Baxter Drury and Fat White Family.

Tickets go on general sale next Friday 1st November with pre-sales taking place beforehand.

Find out where the Moving On Up rockers are headed next year and how to buy tickets.

See Primal Scream's 2025 UK Tour dates:

March 2025

  • Mon 31st - Bristol, Beacon

April 2025

  • Tue 1st - Southampton, O2 Guildhall
  • Thurs 3rd - Edinburgh Usher Hall
  • Fri 4th - Glasgow, O2 Academy
  • Sat 5th - Glasgow, O2 Academy
  • Mon 7th - Birmingham, O2 Academy
  • Tues 8th - Liverpool, Uni Mountford Hall
  • Thurs 10th - London, Eventim Apollo
  • Fri 11th - Manchester, Aviva Studios
  • Sat 12th - Nottingham, Rock City
  • Mon 14th - Belfast, Ulster Hall
  • Tues 15th - Dublin, 3Olympia
  • Fri 18th - Leeds, O2 Academy
  • Sat 19th - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

How to buy tickets:

  • Tickets go on general sale on 1st November from 10am GMT.
  • Fans can register for the pre-sale by pre-ordering Primal Scream's new album Come Ahead from their exclusive store here to gain access to the presale, which launches on Wednesday 30th October from 10am GMT.

Meanwhile, Primal Scream's Come Ahead album is set for release on 8th November 2024.

Primal Scream's Come Ahead album artwork
Primal Scream's Come Ahead album artwork. Picture: Press

The record includes 11 new songs, including the previously released Ready To Go Home, The Centre Cannot Hold Deep Dark Waters and Love Insurrection, which you can watch the official visualiser for below.

Primal Scream - Love Insurrection (Official Visualiser)

The album's artwork was created using a photograph of Gillespie’s late father, Robert Gillespie Senior, by Turner Prize nominated artist Jim Lambie.

Bobby’s father remains deeply respected for his lifelong commitment to campaigning for social justice, and themes of class run through the album.

“There is a message of hope in the record,” says Bobby Gillespie “but it’s tempered with an acceptance of the worst side of human nature.”

