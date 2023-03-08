The 25 best albums of 2007

On Air Now
Let's go back to the year of Golden Skans, Made Of Bricks, Ruby, The View, New Young Pony Club, Neon Bible and Men's Needs, Women's Needs, Whatever.
The debut album from the Dundee tykes featured Wasted Little DJs and Skag Trendy.
Damon Albarn joined Paul Simonon of The Clash, Simon Tong of The Verve and drummer Tony Allen to produce this supergroup concept album.
The band's second album featured The Prayer, Hunting For Witches and I Still Remember.
The debut album from Mr Treays featured the hits Sheila and Calm Down Dearest.
The nu-rave outfit released their debut, which included Atlantis To Interzone, Gravity's Rainbow, Golden Skans and It's Not Over Yet. It won that year's Mercury Music Prize for best album.
The third album from the US rock band featured The Take Over, The Breaks Over, This Ain't A Scene, It's An Arms Race and The Carpal Tulle Of Love.
The second album from the Leeds band featured Ruby, When The Heat Dies Down and Everything Is Average Nowadays.
The Canadian band released their second album, which included Keep The Car Running, Intervention and No Cars Go.
James Murphy's second album includes the tracks North American Scum, Someone Great and All My Friends.
The Followills released their third album, which included the classics Charmer, On Call and Fans.
The Sheffield band released their second album, which included the hits Brianstorm, Teddy Picker and Fluorescent Adolescent.
The Jarmans' third album featured Men's Needs, Our Bovine Public, Moving Pictures and I'm A Realist.
The band released their debut album, which featured Toothpaste Kisses and About Your Dress.
The band's second studio included the songs Misery Business, That's What You Get and Crushcrushcrush.
The Biff released their fourth album, which saw them hit the mainstream for the first time, by making No 2 in the UK charts. Tracks included Living Is A Problem Because Everything Dies, Saturday Superhouse, Machines and Who's Got A Match?
Jack and Meg released their sixth and final album, which included You Don't Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You're Told), Rag And Bone and Conquest.
The second album from the Birmingham band featured Smokers Outside The Hospital Doors, The Racing Rats and the excellent title track.
Josh Homme's rock gods released their fifth album, which included the tracks Sick Sick Sick and Make It Wit Chu.
The debut album from the London combo featured Get Lucky, The Bomb and Ice Cream.
The trio's debut album featured the big tunes Away From Here and Had Enough.
Harrow's finest released her debut album, which included Foundations, Mouthwash and Pumpkin Soup.
Maya Arulpragasam released her second album, which included the massive tune Paper Planes and a cover of the Bollywood classic Jimmy.
The sixth album from Dave Grohl's rock heroes featured the tracks The Pretender and Long Road To Ruin.
Thom Yorke and co ruffled a few feathers when they offered their new album as a download and asked fans to pay what they wanted. Big tunes included Reckoner and Jigsaw Falling Into Place.
The Wombats burst onto the scene with their debut album, which included indie bangers in Let's Dance To Joy Division, Moving To New York and Kill The Director.