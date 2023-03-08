The 25 best albums of 2007

Let's go back to the year of Golden Skans, Made Of Bricks, Ruby, The View, New Young Pony Club, Neon Bible and Men's Needs, Women's Needs, Whatever.

The View - Hats Off To The Buskers: released 22nd January 2007 The debut album from the Dundee tykes featured Wasted Little DJs and Skag Trendy. The View - Hats Off To The Buskers. Picture: Press

The Good The Bad And The Queen - The Good The Bad And The Queen: released 22nd January 2007 Damon Albarn joined Paul Simonon of The Clash, Simon Tong of The Verve and drummer Tony Allen to produce this supergroup concept album. The Good The Bad And The Queen. Picture: Press

Bloc Party - A Weekend In The City: released 24th January 2007 The band's second album featured The Prayer, Hunting For Witches and I Still Remember. Bloc Party - A Weekend In The City. Picture: Press

Jamie T - Panic Prevention: released 29th January 2007 The debut album from Mr Treays featured the hits Sheila and Calm Down Dearest. Jamie T - Panic Prevention. Picture: Press

Klaxons - Myths Of The Near Future: released 29th January 2007 The nu-rave outfit released their debut, which included Atlantis To Interzone, Gravity's Rainbow, Golden Skans and It's Not Over Yet. It won that year's Mercury Music Prize for best album. Klaxons - Myths Of The Near Future. Picture: Press

Fall Out Boy - Infinity On High: released 6th February 2007 The third album from the US rock band featured The Take Over, The Breaks Over, This Ain't A Scene, It's An Arms Race and The Carpal Tulle Of Love. Fall Out Boy - Infinity On High. Picture: Press

Kaiser Chiefs - Yours Truly, Angry Mob: released 26th February 2007 The second album from the Leeds band featured Ruby, When The Heat Dies Down and Everything Is Average Nowadays. Kaiser Chiefs - Yours Truly, Angry Mob. Picture: Press

Arcade Fire - Neon Bible: released 5th March 2007 The Canadian band released their second album, which included Keep The Car Running, Intervention and No Cars Go. Arcade Fire - Neon Bible. Picture: Press

LCD Soundsystem - Sound Of Silver: released 12th March 2007 James Murphy's second album includes the tracks North American Scum, Someone Great and All My Friends. LCD Soundsystem - Sound Of Silver. Picture: Press

Kings Of Leon - Because Of The Times: released 2nd April 2007 The Followills released their third album, which included the classics Charmer, On Call and Fans. Kings Of Leon - Because Of The Times. Picture: Press

Arctic Monkeys - Favourite Worst Nightmare: released 18th April 2007 The Sheffield band released their second album, which included the hits Brianstorm, Teddy Picker and Fluorescent Adolescent. Arctic Monkeys - Favourite Worst Nightmare. Picture: Press

The Cribs - Men's Needs, Women's Needs, Whatever: released 21st May 2007 The Jarmans' third album featured Men's Needs, Our Bovine Public, Moving Pictures and I'm A Realist. The Cribs - Men's Needs, Women's Needs, Whatever:. Picture: Press

The Maccabees - Colour It In: released 14th May 2007 The band released their debut album, which featured Toothpaste Kisses and About Your Dress. The Maccabees - Colour It In. Picture: Press

Paramore - Riot! Released 12th June 2007 The band's second studio included the songs Misery Business, That's What You Get and Crushcrushcrush. Paramore - Riot! Picture: Press

Biffy Clyro - Puzzle: released 4th June 2007 The Biff released their fourth album, which saw them hit the mainstream for the first time, by making No 2 in the UK charts. Tracks included Living Is A Problem Because Everything Dies, Saturday Superhouse, Machines and Who's Got A Match? Biffy Clyro - Puzzle. Picture: Press

The White Stripes - Icky Thump: released 15th June 2007 Jack and Meg released their sixth and final album, which included You Don't Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You're Told), Rag And Bone and Conquest. The White Stripes - Icky Thump. Picture: Press

Editors - An End Has A Start: released 25th June 2007 The second album from the Birmingham band featured Smokers Outside The Hospital Doors, The Racing Rats and the excellent title track. Editors - An End Has A Start. Picture: Press

Queens Of The Stone Age - Era Vulgaris: release 12th August 2007 Josh Homme's rock gods released their fifth album, which included the tracks Sick Sick Sick and Make It Wit Chu. Queens Of The Stone Age - Era Vulgaris. Picture: Press

New Young Pony Club - Fantastic Playroom: released 6th July 2007 The debut album from the London combo featured Get Lucky, The Bomb and Ice Cream. New Young Pony Club - Fantastic Playroom. Picture: Press

The Enemy - We'll Live And Die In These Towns: released 9th July 2007 The trio's debut album featured the big tunes Away From Here and Had Enough. The Enemy - We'll Live And Die In These Towns. Picture: Press

Kate Nash - Made Of Bricks: released 6th August 2007 Harrow's finest released her debut album, which included Foundations, Mouthwash and Pumpkin Soup. Kate Nash - Made Of Bricks. Picture: Press

M.I.A. - Kala: released 8th July 2007 Maya Arulpragasam released her second album, which included the massive tune Paper Planes and a cover of the Bollywood classic Jimmy. M.I.A. - Kala:. Picture: Press

Foo Fighters - Echoes, Silence, Patience And Grace: released 25th September 2007 The sixth album from Dave Grohl's rock heroes featured the tracks The Pretender and Long Road To Ruin. Foo Fighters - Echoes, Silence, Patience And Grace. Picture: Press

Radiohead - In Rainbows: released 10th October 2007 Thom Yorke and co ruffled a few feathers when they offered their new album as a download and asked fans to pay what they wanted. Big tunes included Reckoner and Jigsaw Falling Into Place. Radiohead - In Rainbows. Picture: Press