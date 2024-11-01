Kendal Calling 2025: Headliners, line-up, tickets and more

Kaiser Chiefs, Courteeners, Fatboy Slim and The Prodigy are set for Kendal Calling 2024. Picture: Cal McIntyre, Michael Clements, Mark Holloway/Redferns/Getty, Rahul Singh

By Jenny Mensah

Courteeners, Fatboy Slim and The Prodigy will top the bill at the Cumrbian festival with Kasiser Chiefs named as the special Thursday night headliner.

The first wave line-up for Kendal Calling 2025 line-up has been revealed.

The 2025 instalment of the festival will take place at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District between 31st July and 3rd August next year with Courteeners, Fatboy Slim and The Prodigy named as their Friday, Saturday and Sunday headliners.

The Thursday night will also see a headline set from Kaiser Chiefs, who will be celebrating 20 years of of their debut album Employment.

They're joined on the huge line-up by The Wombats, Travis, The Last Dinner Party and many more.

Find out everything there is to know about Kendal Calling 2025, including who's joining them on the bill and how to buy tickets.

When does Kendal Calling 2025 take place?

Kendal Calling will take place at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District between 31st July and 3rd August 2024.

Who's headlining Kendal Calling 2025?

Kaiser Chiefs

Courteeners

Fatboy Slim

The Prodigy

Who's on the Kendal Calling line-up for 2025?

Kaiser Chiefs - HEADLINER

Courteeners - HEADLINER

Fatboy Slim - HEADLINER

The Prodigy - HEADLINER

The Wombats

Travis

The Last Dinner Party

Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls

Skindred

Lottery Winners

The K's

Maximo Park

Corinne Bailey Rae

Scouting For Girls

Reverend & The Makers

Daniel Bedingfield

The Big Moon

Sports Team

The Pigeon Detectives

Alfie Templeman

The Royston Club

Inspiral Carpets

Pixie Lott

Nieve Ella

Lindisfarne

The Skints

Elvana

Dub Pistols

Stone

Fickle Friends

Mr Scruff

... and many more...

How to buy tickets to Kendall Calling 2025?

Fans can register for the pre-sale until midnight tonight at www.kendalcalling.co.uk, before it goes live on Saturday 2nd November at 10am.

Subject to availability, the remaining tickets will go on sale on Monday 4th November at 10am.

Last year's Kendal Calling saw Noel Gallagher, The Streets and Paolo Nutini headline and hosted performances from Keane, The Snuts, Sugababes, Kate Nash, Lightning Seeds, The Reytons, Feeder and many more.