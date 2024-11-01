Kendal Calling 2025: Headliners, line-up, tickets and more

1 November 2024, 16:03

Kaiser Chiefs, Courteeners, Fatboy Slim and The Prodigy are set for Kendal Calling 2024
Kaiser Chiefs, Courteeners, Fatboy Slim and The Prodigy are set for Kendal Calling 2024. Picture: Cal McIntyre, Michael Clements, Mark Holloway/Redferns/Getty, Rahul Singh

By Jenny Mensah

Courteeners, Fatboy Slim and The Prodigy will top the bill at the Cumrbian festival with Kasiser Chiefs named as the special Thursday night headliner.

The first wave line-up for Kendal Calling 2025 line-up has been revealed.

The 2025 instalment of the festival will take place at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District between 31st July and 3rd August next year with Courteeners, Fatboy Slim and The Prodigy named as their Friday, Saturday and Sunday headliners.

The Thursday night will also see a headline set from Kaiser Chiefs, who will be celebrating 20 years of of their debut album Employment.

They're joined on the huge line-up by The Wombats, Travis, The Last Dinner Party and many more.

Find out everything there is to know about Kendal Calling 2025, including who's joining them on the bill and how to buy tickets.

READ MORE:

When does Kendal Calling 2025 take place?

Kendal Calling will take place at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District between 31st July and 3rd August 2024.

Who's headlining Kendal Calling 2025?

  • Kaiser Chiefs
  • Courteeners
  • Fatboy Slim
  • The Prodigy

Who's on the Kendal Calling line-up for 2025?

  • Kaiser Chiefs - HEADLINER
  • Courteeners - HEADLINER
  • Fatboy Slim - HEADLINER
  • The Prodigy - HEADLINER
  • The Wombats
  • Travis
  • The Last Dinner Party
  • Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls
  • Skindred
  • Lottery Winners
  • The K's
  • Maximo Park
  • Corinne Bailey Rae
  • Scouting For Girls
  • Reverend & The Makers
  • Daniel Bedingfield
  • The Big Moon
  • Sports Team
  • The Pigeon Detectives
  • Alfie Templeman
  • The Royston Club
  • Inspiral Carpets
  • Pixie Lott
  • Nieve Ella
  • Lindisfarne
  • The Skints
  • Elvana
  • Dub Pistols
  • Stone
  • Fickle Friends
  • Mr Scruff

... and many more...

How to buy tickets to Kendall Calling 2025?

  • Fans can register for the pre-sale until midnight tonight at www.kendalcalling.co.uk, before it goes live on Saturday 2nd November at 10am.
  • Subject to availability, the remaining tickets will go on sale on Monday 4th November at 10am.

READ MORE:

Last year's Kendal Calling saw Noel Gallagher, The Streets and Paolo Nutini headline and hosted performances from Keane, The Snuts, Sugababes, Kate Nash, Lightning Seeds, The Reytons, Feeder and many more.

More on Festivals

Festivals of years gone by... are they much different to today?

How they used to do festivals back in the day

Jim Morrison performing with The Doors at the Mount Tamalpais Fantasy Fair & Music Festival on 10 June 1967

Who played at the first ever rock festival?

The biggest festival of all time: Donauinselfest DIF 2015

This is the biggest music festival of all time

Iconic festival performances: Hendrix at Woodstock; Pulp at Glastonbury; Nirvana at Reading

The best festival performances of all time