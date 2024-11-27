Y Not Festival 2025: The Prodigy, Courteeners, Madness & The Wombats to headline

The Prodigy, Courteeners, Madness and The Wombats. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Derbyshire festival will return next year. Find out who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Y Not? Festival has announced its line-up for 2025 with The Prodigy, Courteeners, Madness and The Wombats as headliners.

The festival, which takes place at Pikehall, Derbyshire between 31st July - 3rd August, will return for its 18th year with performances from the likes of Primal Scream, The Last Dinner Party, Franz Ferdinand, Shed Seven, Sigrid, Maxïmo Park, and more.

Find out everything you need to know about the event and how to buy tickets.

When does Y Not Festival 2025 take place?

Y Not Festival 2025 takes place from 31st July - 3rd August in Pikehall, Derbyshire.

Who's headlining Y Not? Festival 2025?

The Wombats will kick off proceedings with a headline performance on the Thursday night of the festival, playing hits from across their career and their newest album Oh! The Ocean.

Rave legends The Prodigy will play a bill-topping set on the Friday night of the festival, playing their bangers such as Breathe, Firestarter, No Good, Out of Space, Voodoo People and more.

The Prodigy will headline the Friday night of the festival. Picture: Rahul Singh

Liam Fray and the Middleton outfit will treat fans to a Saturday headline set, full of hits from across the last two decades, including Not Nineteen Forever and Are You In Love With A Notion, plus tracks from their most recent release Pink Cactus Cafe.

Last but not least, ska legends Madness will bring the festival to a triumphant close with a set, which will include their much-loved hits Our House, It Must Be Love and Baggy Trousers.

Who's on the Y Not? Festival 2025 line-up?

The Prodigy - HEADLINERS

Courteeners - HEADLINERS

Madness - HEADLINERS

The Wombats - THURSDAY NIGHT HEADLINERS

Primal Scream

The Last Dinner Party

Franz Ferdinand

Sigrid

Shed Seven

hard life

the Ks

Maximo Park

The Pigeon Detectives

Professor Green

The Hunna

Red Rum Club

Vistas*

The Twang

Seb Lowe

Brooke Combe

Cassia

Willie J Healey

Lime Garden

Beans on Toast

Somebody’s Child

Panic Shack

Pixey*

Luvcat

Chloe Slater

Home Counties

Siobhan Winifred

Daydreamers

James Walsh

Starsailer

The Guest List

Cliffords

She’s In Parties

Brogeal

The Kites*

Better Joy

Fiona-Lee

The Lancashire Hotpots

King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys

Barrioke Feat Shaun Williamson

Mr Motivator

... and many more to be announced

*Thursday performances

How to buy tickets to Y Not? 2025:

Tickets go on general sale via www.ynotfestival.com this Friday 29th November from 10am GMT.

Presale begins on Thursday 28th November at 6pm.

Primal Scream are among the acts playing Y Not 2025. Picture: Adam Peter Johnson

Jason Oakley, Managing Director at Y Not Festival, says: “Last year’s Y Not Festival was just incredible in many ways, and I’d like to thank everyone who came along, our amazing supporters and all the performers! And 2025 is looking like it’s going to be even better - we’re beyond excited to share that The Prodigy, Courteeners, and Madness will be headlining, as well as The Wombats who are taking over Thursday night. We’ve got another huge year in store for you all, with the line-up including Primal Scream, The Last Dinner Party, Annie Mac, Sigrid, Maximo Park and so many more… See you there?!”

Last year's Y Not festival saw headline performances form Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds with The Kooks, Soft Play, Pale Waves, Declan McKenna, Holy Humberstone, The Snuts and more on the bill.