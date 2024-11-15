James and Stereophonics to headline Neighbourhood Weekender 2025

Headlining Neighbourhood Weekender 2025 will be James and Stereophonics. Picture: Press

The Wombats, The Lathums, Inhaler and more are confirmed for the Warrington festival next May.

By Radio X

James and Stereophonics are to headline Neighbourhood Weekender in 2025.

The two day event at Warrington's Victoria Park will return after a fallow year across the Bank Holiday weekend of 24th and 25th May 2025.

Legendary Manchester band James will headline the festival for the second time, while Stereophonics will make their debut appearance topping the bill at the event.

Phonics frontman Kelly Jones said in a statement: "“Being on the road again with my best friends, playing all the hits of this bands catalogue, for people in huge outdoor gatherings through the summer of 2025 makes me so excited!"

Also on the bill will be much-loved bands The Wombats, The Lathums, The Reytons, Inhaler and Wunderhorse, alongside British rapper Dizzee Rascal.

Mercury-nominated artist CMAT, pop act Sigrid and UK chart-topper Amy Macdonald will also perform across the weekend, which will also see a hist of new artists appear including Luvcat, Sunday (1994), Chloe Slater, Pixey, Overpass and many more.

Tickets for Neighbourhood Weekender are on sale on Friday 22nd November at 9.30am via www.nbhdweekender.com, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Residents in the Warrington postcodes WA1 – WA5 will have access to a local presale, which opens at 9.30am on Wednesday 20th November.

Neighbourhood Weekender returns to Warrington across the late May Bank Holiday in 2025. Picture: Press

Neighbourhood Weekender 2025 line-up - first wave

Saturday 24th May 2025

James

The Wombats

The Reytons

Ocean Colour Scene

The Snuts

Amy MacDonald

The K's

Lottery Winners

The Royston Club

The Bluetones

Seb Lowe

Kingfishr

Overpass

Pixey

Freddie Halkon

Siobhan Winifred

Sunday 25th May

Stereophonics

The Lathums

Inhaler

Dizzee Rascal

Sigrid

CMAT

Wunderhorse

The Mary Wallopers

Starsailor

Corella

Nieve Ella

James Marriott

Arthur Hill

Luvcat

Sunday (1994)

Chloe Slater

Cliffords

More acts are to be announced in the coming months