James and Stereophonics to headline Neighbourhood Weekender 2025
15 November 2024, 09:51 | Updated: 15 November 2024, 10:02
The Wombats, The Lathums, Inhaler and more are confirmed for the Warrington festival next May.
Listen to this article
James and Stereophonics are to headline Neighbourhood Weekender in 2025.
The two day event at Warrington's Victoria Park will return after a fallow year across the Bank Holiday weekend of 24th and 25th May 2025.
Legendary Manchester band James will headline the festival for the second time, while Stereophonics will make their debut appearance topping the bill at the event.
Phonics frontman Kelly Jones said in a statement: "“Being on the road again with my best friends, playing all the hits of this bands catalogue, for people in huge outdoor gatherings through the summer of 2025 makes me so excited!"
Also on the bill will be much-loved bands The Wombats, The Lathums, The Reytons, Inhaler and Wunderhorse, alongside British rapper Dizzee Rascal.
Mercury-nominated artist CMAT, pop act Sigrid and UK chart-topper Amy Macdonald will also perform across the weekend, which will also see a hist of new artists appear including Luvcat, Sunday (1994), Chloe Slater, Pixey, Overpass and many more.
Tickets for Neighbourhood Weekender are on sale on Friday 22nd November at 9.30am via www.nbhdweekender.com, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
Residents in the Warrington postcodes WA1 – WA5 will have access to a local presale, which opens at 9.30am on Wednesday 20th November.
Neighbourhood Weekender 2025 line-up - first wave
Saturday 24th May 2025
- James
- The Wombats
- The Reytons
- Ocean Colour Scene
- The Snuts
- Amy MacDonald
- The K's
- Lottery Winners
- The Royston Club
- The Bluetones
- Seb Lowe
- Kingfishr
- Overpass
- Pixey
- Freddie Halkon
- Siobhan Winifred
Sunday 25th May
- Stereophonics
- The Lathums
- Inhaler
- Dizzee Rascal
- Sigrid
- CMAT
- Wunderhorse
- The Mary Wallopers
- Starsailor
- Corella
- Nieve Ella
- James Marriott
- Arthur Hill
- Luvcat
- Sunday (1994)
- Chloe Slater
- Cliffords
More acts are to be announced in the coming months