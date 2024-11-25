Kasabian, Courteeners, Nothing But Thieves & Bloc Party to headline Truck Festival 2025

Kasabian, Courteeers, Nothing But Thieves and Bloc Party will headline Truck Festival 2025. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Oxfordshire festival has shared its first wave line-up for 2025. Find out who's on the bill and how to buy tickets.

Truck Festival has announced its first wave line-up for 2025.

The festival, which takes place in Hill Farm in Oxfordshire between 24th - 27th July next year, will host Kasabian, Courteeners, Nothing But Thieves (in a UK festival exclusive) and Bloc Party as its headliners.

Also announced on the bill today are the likes of The Last Dinner Party, Blossoms, Franz Ferdinand, Wunderhorse, Maxïmo Park and special guest Natasha Bedingfield.

Tickets will go on general sale via truckfestival.com/tickets from Friday 29th November from 10am GMT with pre-sale info below.

Find out everything we know about Truck Festival 2025 so far, including who joins them on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Truck Festival's 2025 line-up so far. Picture: Press

When does Truck Festival 2025 take place?

Truck Festival 2025 will take place from 24th-27th July next year at Hill Farm, Oxfordshire.

Who's headlining Truck Festival 2025?

Kasabian

Courteeners

Nothing But Thieves

Bloc Party

Serge Pizzorno and co will deliver an exhilarating, career-spanning set at the festival, which includes their huge anthems Fire, L.S.F and Underdog and Club Foot, alongside more recent bangers such as ALYGATYR and tracks from their latest release, Happenings.

Kasabian are among the headliners for Truck Festival 2024 . Picture: Matt Crossick

Fellow noughties indie veterans Courteeners will also top the bill at the Oxfordshire festival, treating the crowd to fan favourites such as Not Nineteen Forever, Cavorting and Are You In Love With A Notion? as well as tunes from their latest effort Pink Cactus Cafe.

Southend-on-Sea's finest Nothing But Thieves will make their UK festival headline debut at Truck next year with a set which will also be a UK festival exclusive for 2025.

Thursday night headliners and indie icons Bloc Party will continue celebrating 20 years of their Silent Alarm album with a bill-topping set, which which see them play the acclaimed 2005 debut in full alongside their greatest hits.

Who's on the truck Festival 2025 line-up?

KASABIAN - HEADLINERS

COURTEENERS - HEADLINERS

NOTHING BUT THIEVES - HEADLINERS (UK FESTIVAL EXCLUSIVE)

BLOC PARTY - HEADLINERS

BLOSSOMS

THE LAST DINNER PARTY

FRANZ FERDINAND

WUNDERHORSE

REYTONS

HARD LIFE

CMAT

SPECIAL GUEST: NATASHA BEDINGFIELD

FAT DOG

THE BIG MOON

SPORTS TEAM

MAXIMO PARK

SCOUTING FOR GIRLS

ALFIE TEMPLEMAN

CASSIA

CORELLA*

THE FUTUREHEADS

LAMBRINI GIRLS

ONLY THE POETS

MOONCHILD SANELLY

SEB LOWE

GURRIERS

LIME GARDEN

BBY

LUVCAT

HOME COUNTIES

THE CLAUSE

DAYDREAMERS

CHLOE SLATER

SHE’S IN PARTIES

THE GUEST LIST

FLORENCE ROAD

POLLY MONEY

JASMINE.4.T

CARDINALS

CLIFFORDS

ESME EMERSON

TTSSFU

BETTER JOY

ELLUR

KEG

HOOTON TENNIS CLUB

BICURIOUS

CHERYM

THANK

LAKES

NATIONAL PLAYBOYS

BARRIOKE FEAT SHAUN WILLIAMSON

MR MOTIVATOR

OXFORD SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

And many more to be announced...

When do Truck Festival 2025 tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale via truckfestival.com/tickets from Friday 29th November from 10am GMT.

Limited pre-sale tickets are available on Thursday 28th November from 6pm GMT for those who signed up in advance.

Visit truckfestival.com for all the up to date details and ticket info.

How much do Truck Festival 2025 tickets cost?

Weekend GA Tickets - £150

Weekend GA + Zodiac Fields Camping Tickets - £215

Weekend GA + Thursday Entry Tickets - £185

Weekend GA + Thursday Entry + Zodiac Fields Camping Tickets - £250

There are also Payment Plan Packages available, with initial deposits starting from:

Weekend GA Tickets - £37.50

Weekend GA + Zodiac Fields Camping Tickets - £53.75

Weekend GA + Thursday Entry Tickets - £43.25

Weekend GA + Thursday Entry + Zodiac Fields Camping Tickets - £62.50

Weekend Tickets cover Friday 25th-27th July. For entry on Thursday 24th July, festival-goers must select the Thursday Entry ticket add-on.

Where is Truck Festival?

Truck Festival is located at Hill Farm, Steventon, Oxfordshire. The postcode for Truck is OX13 6AB. Festival-goers can travel by rail, car, coach and taxis. Didcot Parkway Station is the closest station, which is on the Great Western Railway line.

Find out more about Truck Festival travel at https://truckfestival.com/

Kasabian: Soundcheck To Stage

Last year's Truck Festival saw headline performances from Jamie T, Wet Leg, The Streets and IDLES, with The Pigeon Detectives, Yard Act, Soft Play Declan McKenna, The Amazons, Heartworms, The K’s, Overpass, Sophie Ellis Bextor, VLURE, Personal Trainer and many more on the bill.

The crowds at Truck Festival 2024. Picture: Press

