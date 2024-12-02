The Black Keys announce UK outdoor shows for 2025

The Black Keys are returning to the UK next year. Picture: Larry Niehues/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Beautiful People (Stay High) duo will play three dates in the UK, including a show at London's Alexandra Palace Park and Manchester's Castlefield Bowl.

The Black Keys have announced a trio of outdoor shows for 2025.

The duo - comprised of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney - supported their Ohio Players album earlier this year with a string of shows on this side of the pond this, which included three dates at O2 Academy Brixton.

Now, the Gold On The Ceiling rockers have confirmed three outdoor shows in the UK next year, where they'll play Leeds' Millennium Square on Tuesday 8th July, Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on Wednesday 9th July and London's Alexandra Palace Park on Friday 11th July.

Support on the UK dates will come from Miles Kane.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 6th December from 9am GMT via Ticketmaster. Get the full presale info below.

The Black Keys' 2025 outdoor UK shows:

Tuesday 8th July: Millennium Square, Leeds

Wednesday 9th July: Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

Friday 11th July: Alexandra Palace Park, London

How to buy The Black Keys' 2025 tickets:

Tickets for The Black Keys' go on general sale on Friday 6th December from 9am GMT via Ticketmaster.

The Black Keys talk Dropout Boogie, Glastonbury and working with ZZ Top

The Black Keys' Ohio Players album was released on 5th April 2024

It included the lead single, Beautiful People (Stay High), as well as I Forgot To Be Your Lover, This Is Nowhere and their collaboration with Noel Gallagher, On The Game, which they performed with the Oasis rocker live at their Brixton Academy shows.

Watch the official video for their lead single below:

The Black Keys and Noel Gallagher - On The Game at O2 Brixton Academy

The record followed the release of The Big Come Up (2002), Thickfreakness (2003), Rubber Factory (2004), Magic Potion (2006), Attack & Release (2008), Brothers (2010), El Camino (2011), Turn Blue (2014), Let's Rock (2019), cover album Delta Kream (2021) and Dropout Boogie (2022).

The Black Keys - Gold on the Ceiling at O2 Academy Brixton

