Guns N'Roses announce London and Birmingham shows for 2025

9 December 2024, 12:10 | Updated: 9 December 2024, 12:22

Axl Rose and Slash from Guns N' Roses headlining Glastonbury in 2023
Axl Rose and Slash from Guns N' Roses headlining Glastonbury in 2023. Picture: Alamy

The band will return to Europe next summer for a string of huge dates.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Radio X

By Radio X

Guns N'Roses have announced a series of huge shows for summer 2025 - including dates at Birmingham's Aston Villa Park and London's Wembley Stadium.

Titled the "Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things" tour, the dates include the rock legends' first shows in Saudi Arabia, Georgia and Luxembourg and will take in the Firenze Rocks festival in Florence and the Rock For People Festival festival in the Czech Republic.

Support on the dates will come from Public Enemy, Rival Sons and Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glenn Matlock of the Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter.

Tickets for the UK shows will go on general sale at 9am (GMT) on Friday 13th December via . There is also a GNR fan club pre-sale at 9am on Tuesday 10th December. See gunsnroses.com/tour for full ticket details

Guns N’ Roses World Tour dates 2025

  • 23rd May Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • 27th May Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  • 30th May Shekvetli Park, Georgia - with Rival Sons
  • 2nd June Turps Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - with Rival Sons
  • 6th June Coimbra Stadium, Coimbra, Portugal - with Rival Sons
  • 9th June Estadi Olympic, Barcelona, Spain - with Rival Sons
  • 12th June Firenze Rocks Festival, Florence, Italy - with Rival Sons
  • 15th June Rock For People Festival, Czech Republic - with Rival Sons
  • 18th June Merker Spiel Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany - with Rival Sons
  • 20th June Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - with Rival Sons
  • 23rd June Aston Villa Park, Birmingham - with Rival Sons
  • 26th June Wembley Stadium, Wembley - with Rival Sons
  • 29th June Eskelunden, Aarhus, Denmark - with Public Enemy
  • 2nd July Granåsen Ski Centre, Trondheim, Norway - with Public Enemy
  • 4th July Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden - with Public Enemy
  • 7th July Ratina Stadium, Tampere, DInland - with Public Enemy
  • 12th July PGE Nardowy, Warsaw, Poland - with Public Enemy
  • 18th July USCE Park, Belgrade, Serbia - with Public Enemy
  • 21st July Sofia, Bulgaria Vasil Levski Stadium - with Public Enemy
  • 24th July Ernst Happel Stadion, Austria, Vienna - Sex Pistols
  • 28th July Luxembourg Open Air - Sex Pistols
  • 31st July Wacken Open Air, Germany

Latest Videos

Vinnie Jones with Cillian Murphy as Peaky Blinders character Tommy Shelby

Vinnie Jones wishes he'd been in Peaky Blinders: "I thought I was made for that"

Classic Rock drummers: Keith Moon, John Densmore, John Bonham and Roger Taylor.

The 25 best Classic Rock drummers

Drummer Reni rehearsing with The Stone Roses in 1994

Hear The Stone Roses' Love Spreads with Reni's isolated drums

The Stone Roses

The Lathums: Alex Moore and Scott Concepcion performing in the Radio X studio, November 2024

Watch The Lathums play a stunning acoustic version of new single Stellar Cast

Guns N' Roses Songs

Guns N' Roses Latest

See more Guns N' Roses Latest

The most famous example of a musician being swapped out: Pete Best, who was replaced by Ringo Starr in The Beatles in 1962

The most controversial line-up changes in rock history

16 years separate these two Cure albums: 4:13 Dream from 2008 and 2024's Songs Of A Lost World.

Which artist has the biggest gap between studio albums?

Iggy Pop performs live in New York, 1977

The unluckiest albums of all time

Slash press image 2024

Guns N' Roses: The story behind Slash's iconic hat

Slash press image 2024

Guns N' Roses' Slash was too drunk to remember his early blues gigs