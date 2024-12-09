Guns N'Roses announce London and Birmingham shows for 2025

Axl Rose and Slash from Guns N' Roses headlining Glastonbury in 2023. Picture: Alamy

The band will return to Europe next summer for a string of huge dates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

Guns N'Roses have announced a series of huge shows for summer 2025 - including dates at Birmingham's Aston Villa Park and London's Wembley Stadium.

Titled the "Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things" tour, the dates include the rock legends' first shows in Saudi Arabia, Georgia and Luxembourg and will take in the Firenze Rocks festival in Florence and the Rock For People Festival festival in the Czech Republic.

Support on the dates will come from Public Enemy, Rival Sons and Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glenn Matlock of the Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter.

Tickets for the UK shows will go on general sale at 9am (GMT) on Friday 13th December via . There is also a GNR fan club pre-sale at 9am on Tuesday 10th December. See gunsnroses.com/tour for full ticket details

Guns N’ Roses World Tour dates 2025