Linkin Park announce huge Wembley Stadium date as part of their 2025 From Zero World Tour

Linkin Park's new line-up. Picture: James Minchin III

By Jenny Mensah

The Emptiness Machine rockers will play a huge London date at the iconic stadium as part of their 2025 world tour. Find out how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Linkin Park have announced a huge Wembley date for 2025.

The nu-metal veterans - consist of original members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Phoenix Farrell and Joe Hahn alongside new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain - have confirmed a live at the national football stadium on 28th June next year.

The London date is part of LP's 2025 From Zero World Tour, which will see them visit the likes of Mexico City, Brookyln, Paris, Berlin, Milan, Buenos Aires and more.

Joining them on their mammoth date in the capital will be special guests Spiritbox and JPEGMAFIA.

Tickets go on sale from Friday 22nd November at 10:00 am GMT. The Live Nation presale takes place the day before on Thursday 21st November from 10am GMT. LPU pre-sales start from Monday 18th November.

Visit the band's official website for more.

Linkin Park's From Zero 2025 World Tour Dates:

31st January Estadio GNP Seguros Mexico City, Mexico (with AFI)

3rd February Estadio 3 de Marzo, Guadalajara, Mexico (with AFI)

5th February Estadio Banorte, Monterrey, Mexico (with AFI)

11th February Saitama Super Arena, Tokyo, Japan

12th February Saitama Super Arena, Tokyo, Japan

16th February Jakarta, Indonesia



12th April Sick New World festival, Las Vegas, USA

26th April Moody Center, Austin, USA (with Grandson)

28th April BOK Center, Tulsa, USA (with Grandson)

1st May Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, USA (with Grandson)

3rd May CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, USA (with Grandson)

6th May Lenovo Center, Raleigh, USA (with Grandson)

8th May Bon Secours Wellness Center, Greenville, USA (with Grandson)

10th May Sonic Temple festival, Columbus, USA

17th May Welcome To Rockville festival, Daytona Beach, USA



12th June Novarock festival, Nickelsdorf, Austria

14th June Rock For People festival, Hradec Králové, Czech Republic

16th June Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena, Hannover, Germany (with Architects)

18th June Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany (with Architects)

20th June Bernexpo, Bern, Switzerland

24th June I-DAYS festival, Milan, Italy

26th June Gelredome, Arnhem, Netherlands (with Spiritbox)

28th June London, Wembley Stadium, UK (with Spiritbox and JPEGMAFIA)

1st July Merkur Spiel Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany (with Architects and JPEGMAFIA)

3rd July Rock Werchter festival, Belgium

5th July Open'er festival, Gdynia, Poland

8th July Deutsche Banl Park, Frankfurt, Germany (with Architects and JPEGMAFIA)

11th July Stade de France, Paris, France



29th July Barclays Center, Brooklyn, USA (with PVRIS)

1st August TD Garden, Boston, USA (with PVRIS)

3rd August Prudential Center, Newark, USA (with PVRIS)

6th August Bell Centre. Montreal, Canada (with PVRIS)

8th August Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada (with PVRIS)

11th August United Center, Chicago, USA (with PVRIS)

14th August Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, USA (with PVRIS)

16th August Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, USA (with Jean Dawson)

19th August PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, USA (with Jean Dawson)

21st August Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, USA (with Jean Dawson)

23rd August Enterprise Center, St Louis, USA (with Jean Dawson)

25th August Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, USA (with Jean Dawson)

27th August Target Center, Minneapolis, USA (with Jean Dawson)

29th August CHI Health Center, Omaha, USA (with Jean Dawson)

31st August T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, USA (with Jean Dawson)

3rd September Ball Arena, Denver, USA (with Jean Dawson)

6th September Footprint Center, Phoenix, USA (with Jean Dawson)

13th September Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, USA (with Queens Of The stone and JPEGMAFIA)

15th September SAP Center, San Jose, USA (with JPEGMAFIA)

17th September Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, USA (with JPEGMAFIA)

19th September Moda Center, Portland, USA (with JPEGMAFIA)

21st September Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada (with JPEGMAFIA)

24th September Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, USA (with JPEGMAFIA)



26th October Bogoa, Columbia

29th October Lima, Peru

1st November Buenos Aires, Argentia

5th November Santiago, Chile

8th November Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

10th November Sao Paulo, Brazil

13th November Brazilia, Brazil

15th November Porto Allegre, Brazil

Visit linkinpark.com to see the full details of their From Zero 2025 World Tour.

The news comes after the Numb rockers' announcement was teased earlier this week with Wembley Stadium sharing an image on their socials, alongside the caption: "12pm GMT. Thursday 14th November".

12PM GMT. Thursday 14th November. pic.twitter.com/NrUELosVdl — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) November 12, 2024

Read more:

Meanwhile, since announcing their new line-up, sharing their plans to release their album From Zero on 15th November and unveiling its lead single The Emptiness Machine, Linkin Park have continued to share their new music with fans, such as Heavy Is The Crown, Over Each Other and their brand new single Two Faced.

Sharing the instant nu-metal anthem last night, the band wrote: "We couldn't wait any longer for you to hear this song and see the video, so here it is a little early. Two Faced is out now."

Two Faced (Official Music Video) - Linkin Park

Linkin Park's From Zero album can be pre-ordered here.

Linkin Park's From Zero album artwork. Picture: Press

See Linkin Park's From Zero album tracklist:

1. From Zero (Intro)

2. The Emptiness Machine

3. Cut The Bridge

4. Heavy Is The Crown

5. Over Each Other

6. Casualty

7. Overflow

8. Two Faced

9. Stained

10. IGYEIH

11. Good Things Go

Read more: