On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
3 December 2024, 10:01 | Updated: 3 December 2024, 10:03
The Portsmouth festival will return next year - find out who joins them and how to buy tickets.
Victorious Festival has announced its headliners for 2025.
The festival, which takes place on the Southsea seafront from 22nd -24th August next year, will see King of Leon, Queens of the Stone Age and Vampire Weekend at the top of the bill.
Also confirmed for next year's event is Bloc Party, Michael Kiwanuka, Madness, The Last Dinner Party, Nelly Furtado and many more.
Find out who joins them on the line-up, how to buy tickets and what we know so far below.
Queens of the Stone Age will join Victorious crowds on the opening day of the festival, bringing hits such as Go With The Flow and No One Knows to the Friday night of the event.
Vampire Weekend will play their only UK festival show of the summer, topping the bill on the Saturday night of the festival.
Nashville indie rockers Kings Of Leon will treat fans to a closing set, promising a career-spanning setlist, plus hits from their 2024 album Can We Please Have Fun on the Sunday night of the festival.
Victorious takes place on Southsea Common, Osborne Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO5 3LR.
Victorious Festival will return between 22nd - 24th August 2025, the August Bank Holiday.
Tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now with weekend tickets starting from £180 and day tickets starting from from £70.
Visit www.victoriousfestival.co.uk for more info and to buy tickets.
Speaking about today’s announcement Andy Marsh, Lead Booker at Victorious, said: “We’ve booked our biggest year to date for Victorious 2025 with iconic headliners and emerging talent, across the board. We always want to provide the best value to our fans and work hard to create a weekend that truly has something for everyone. Victorious 2025 promises unforgettable performances, memories and once-in-a-lifetime experiences! We can’t wait to see everyone on Southsea seafront again!”
Kings Of Leon - Can We Please Have Fun track by track
Last year's Victorious Festival saw headline sets from Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro.
Read more: