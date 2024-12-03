Kings of Leon, Queens of The Stone Age & Vampire Weekend to headline Victorious 2025

Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill, Queen's of the Stone Age's Josh Homme & Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty, Steve Jennings/Getty Images, Scott Legato/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Portsmouth festival will return next year - find out who joins them and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Victorious Festival has announced its headliners for 2025.

The festival, which takes place on the Southsea seafront from 22nd -24th August next year, will see King of Leon, Queens of the Stone Age and Vampire Weekend at the top of the bill.

Also confirmed for next year's event is Bloc Party, Michael Kiwanuka, Madness, The Last Dinner Party, Nelly Furtado and many more.

Find out who joins them on the line-up, how to buy tickets and what we know so far below.

Who is headlining Victorious Festival 2024?

Kings of Leon

Queens of the Stone Age

Vampire Weekend

Queens of the Stone Age will join Victorious crowds on the opening day of the festival, bringing hits such as Go With The Flow and No One Knows to the Friday night of the event.

Vampire Weekend will play their only UK festival show of the summer, topping the bill on the Saturday night of the festival.

Nashville indie rockers Kings Of Leon will treat fans to a closing set, promising a career-spanning setlist, plus hits from their 2024 album Can We Please Have Fun on the Sunday night of the festival.

Which other artists have been confirmed for Victorious Festival 2025?

The Charlatans (Friday afternoon special guest)

Rizzle Kicks (Saturday afternoon special guest)

Craig David Presents TS5 (Sunday afternoon special guest)

Bloc Party

Michael Kiwanuka

Madness

Nelly Furtado

Travis

The Last Dinner Party

Gabrielle

The Reytons

Mike Skinner (DJ set)

Melanie C (DJ set)

Daniel Bedingfield

Reverend And The Makers

The Zutons

Shed Seven

Caity Baser

Jamie Webster

Everything Everything

Circa Waves

Wunderhorse

Palace

The Mary Wallopers

The K’s

Ash

Scouting For Girls

Starsailor

The Academic

Bradley Simpson (of The Vamps)

The Young Knives

Mr Scruff (electronic set)

October Drift

The Waeve

Joel Dommett (comedy stage)

Ruby Wax (comedy stage)

Fatboy Slim performing at Victorious Festival in 2024. Picture: Steve Stringer/Press

Where does Victorious Festival take place?

Victorious takes place on Southsea Common, Osborne Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO5 3LR.

What are the dates for Victorious Festival 2025?

Victorious Festival will return between 22nd - 24th August 2025, the August Bank Holiday.

Victorious Festival 2024. Picture: Emma Wurfel/Press

How do I buy tickets for Victorious Festival 2024?

Tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now with weekend tickets starting from £180 and day tickets starting from from £70.

Visit www.victoriousfestival.co.uk for more info and to buy tickets.

Speaking about today’s announcement Andy Marsh, Lead Booker at Victorious, said: “We’ve booked our biggest year to date for Victorious 2025 with iconic headliners and emerging talent, across the board. We always want to provide the best value to our fans and work hard to create a weekend that truly has something for everyone. Victorious 2025 promises unforgettable performances, memories and once-in-a-lifetime experiences! We can’t wait to see everyone on Southsea seafront again!”

Kings Of Leon - Can We Please Have Fun track by track

Last year's Victorious Festival saw headline sets from Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro.

Headliners for Victorious Festival 2024: Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Read more: