Sam Fender announces details of third album People Watching

Sam Fender has shared the details of his forthcoming album. Picture: Mac Scott

The Geordie singer-songwriter has revealed his forthcoming album will be released on 21st February 2025.

Sam Fender has shared the details of his new album, People Watching.

After launching a countdown clock earlier this month, the North Shields singer-songwriter has shared the title and artwork of his third studio album and and revealed it will be released on 21st February 2025.

Speaking about the making of the LP, the said: "Me and the band have picked away at these songs for the last couple of years, we recorded so much material in that time and deliberated long and hard over what came next. We settled on this collection for our next outing. Special thanks to Dean and Joe who have been with me every step of the way, they are incredible producers in their own right and I’m eternally proud and grateful for them both. The band has really evolved in this time, I’m a lucky fucker to be surrounded by such a talented bunch."

Sam Fender's People Watching album tracklist:

1. People Watching

2. Nostalgia’s Lie

3. Chin Up

4. Wild Long Lie

5. Arm’s Length

6. Crumbling Empire

7. Little Bit Closer

8. Rein Me In

9. TV Dinner

10. Something Heavy

11. Remember My Name

The first taste of the new album will come in the form of its lead single and title track, which is set for release this Friday 15th November.

The song, alongside album track Nostalgia's Lie have been previously previewed at Fender's live performances this year and super-fans got to listen to his rendition of the track at Boardmasters via a special YouTube link.

Live at Boardmasters ::: 10.08.2024

Speaking about the single, Fender explained: "People Watching is about somebody that was like a surrogate mother to me and passed away last November. I was by her side at the end, slept on a chair next to her.

"It’s about what was going through my head, to and from that place and home."

Sam Fender's People Watching single artwork. Picture: Press

He added: "It’s kind of ironic because she was the one that gave me the confidence to go on stage, and used to be like ‘why haven’t you mentioned my name in your acceptance speech’. But now an entire song (and album) connects to her. I hope she’s looking down saying ‘about time kid’.”

Meanwhile the Play God singer is set to embark on People Watching 2024 UK & Ireland tour dates as well as European dates for 2025.

His December dates include shows at Manchester's Co-op Live and The O2, London, plus a homecoming gig at Newcastle's Utilita Arena, where fans who were local residents were prioritised.

See Sam Fender's 2024 UK & Ireland People Watching Tour dates below: