Blossoms announce outdoor shows for 2025 with The Coral, Inhaler & more

Blossoms press photo 2024
Blossoms press photo 2024. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Stockport band have announced a trio of outdoor shows for next year. Here's how you can be there.

Blossoms have announced outdoor summer dates for 2025.

The Stockport five-piece - made up of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - have plotted a trio of gigs next year at Delamere Forest as part of the Forest Live Series, Markeaton Park, Derby for TK Maxx Presents Derby Summer Sessions and TK Maxx Presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

They'll be joined on the dates by special guests Seb Lowe and The Guestlist, The Coral and Inhaler and & Apollo Junction respectively.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 25th October at 9am.

See Blossoms' 2025 summer dates:

  • Saturday 21st June: Forest Live - Delamere Forest w/Seb Lowe + The Guestlist
  • Saturday 5th July: TK Maxx Presents Derby Summer Sessions w/The Coral
  • Thursday 10th July: TK Maxx Presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre w/Inhaler + Apollo Junction

READ MORE:

The dates come ahead of Blossom's Manchester residency next month, which will see them play five intimate homecoming shows at different venues across November.

They'll be joined on the special dates by the likes of Scottish indie rockers Neon Waltz, Merseyside outfit The Ks and fellow Mancunians Lottery Winners, with more acts to be announced.

Unsurprisingly, they shared the news with a humorous new promo clip, which sees them all arrive at different Manchester venues before deciding to play "all of them".

Watch the clip here:

Speaking about the residency, Blossoms said: "We wanted to do something special with the Manchester shows for this run of gigs. We played each one of these venues on our way up, so it’s great after our Wythenshawe Park show to go and do these venues and remember where everything started for us. It’s a love letter of shows to the city! We can’t wait x."

Blossoms announce Manchester residency
Blossoms announce Manchester residency. Picture: Press

See Blossoms' 2024 Manchester residency dates:

  • Tue 19 Nov 2024 Manchester Academy 1 – special guests TBA
  • Wed 20 Nov 2024 Manchester O2 Ritz – Plus special guests Neon Waltz
  • Thu 21 Nov 2024 Manchester Albert Hall – special guests TBA
  • Fri 22 Nov 2024 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse – Plus special guests The Ks
  • Sat 23 Nov 2024 Manchester O2 Apollo – plus special guests Lottery Winners

