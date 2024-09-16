Supergrass announce I Should Coco 30th anniversary UK tour for 2025

Supergrass will play their debut album in full. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty, Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Alight rockers shared their plans to celebrate their debut album exclusively on The Chris Moyles Show this morning.

Supergrass have confirmed their plans to celebrate 30 years of their 1995 debut album in May 2025.

As announced this morning on The Chris Moyles Show by 3/4 of the band (Gaz Coombes, Mick Quinn and Danny Goffey) "Oxford’s Top Mop-Tops" will celebrate their first record, I Should Coco with a UK tour.

The dates - which kick off at Glasgow's Barrowlands on Thursday 8th May - will also include dates in Cardiff, Manchester, Nottingham and Leeds as well as a homecoming date at London's Roundhouse.

The band also said they'll be undertaking a strict regime to match the energy of the songs 30 years ago with frontman Gaz Coombes joking: "This time next year, we’re gonna be ripped!"

The band will play the album in full for the first time live and they promise to play selection of greatest hits too.

Speaking about the news, the rockers explained: "It means so much to us that record" adding of the anniversary dates: "It’s gonna be wild".

See their full dates below and find out how to buy tickets.

Supergrass are thrilled to announce a special UK tour in 2025 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their chart-topping debut album I Should Coco.



Fans can look forward to hearing the entire album performed live for the first time, along with their favourite hits from the band. pic.twitter.com/agehkgEnpK — Supergrass (@SupergrassHQ) September 16, 2024

Supergrass' I Should Coco 30th anniversary UK tour for 2025:

Thurs 8th May: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

Sat 10th May: Nottingham Rock City

Mon 12th May: Sheffield Octagon

Tues 13th May: Newcastle NX

Weds 14th May: Birmingham O2 Academy

Fri 16th May: Manchester Albert Hall

Sun 18th May: Cardiff University Great Hall

Tues 20th May: Leeds O2 Academy

Thurs 22nd May: London Roundhouse

Sat 31st May: Cornwall The Great Estate Festival

How to buy Supergrass I Should Coco tickets:

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 20th September from 10am BST.

Pre-sale begins Wednesday 18th September at 10am BST and fans can sign up here for exclusive pre-sale access to purchase tickets before the general sale.

Visit supergrass.com for more.

Supergrass' debut album I Should Coco was released on 15 May 1995 and included the singles Caught by the Fuzz, Mansize Rooster, Alright and Lenny.

The album peaked at number one on the UK Albums Chart, remaining there for three weeks and incredibly it became the biggest-selling album on Parlophone Records since The Beatles.

It also spawned the band's biggest single to-date, with Alright peaking at number two on the UK Singles Chart.

Supergrass - Alright (Official HD Video)

