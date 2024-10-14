The Wombats' 2025 tour dates: How to buy tickets

The Wombats have announced dates for next year. Picture: Julia Friedland-Godfrey

By Jenny Mensah

The Liverpool-formed indie rockers will embark on dates next year to support their album Oh! The Ocean. Find out how you can be there.

Last week saw The Wombats announce the news of their sixth studio album and their plans for a 2025 UK tour.

The Liverpool-formed rockers - comprised of Matthew 'Murph' Murphy, Tord Øverland Knudsen and Dan Haggis - shared a brand new single, Sorry I’m Late, I didn’t Want To Come as well as the details of their forthcoming record Oh! The Ocean, which is released on 21st February 2025.

The Let's Dance To Joy Division rockers will support the new LP with a six-date UK tour in March 2025. See their dates below, which include a show at The O2, London, and find out how to buy tickets.

What are The Wombats' 2025 UK Tour Dates?

18th March - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

19th March - London The O2

21st March - Cardiff Utilita Arena

22nd March - Manchester AO Arena

25th March - Glasgow OVO Hydro

26th March - Leeds First Direct Arena

How to buy tickets to The Wombats' 2025 dates:

Tickets to The Wombats' 2025 dates on general sale on Friday 18th October from 10am BST.

Fans can pre-order the album from The Wombats' store here to get access to the pre-sale.

Who is supporting The Wombats on their 2025 tour?

Support for The Wombats comes from Everything Everything and Red Rum Club.

Pre-order The Wombats Oh! The Ocean album here.

The Wombats' Oh! The Ocean album artwork. Picture: Press

The Wombats - Oh! The Ocean Tracklist:

Sorry I'm Late, I Didn't Want To Come Can't Say No Blood On The Hospital Floor Kate Moss Gut Punch My Head Is Not My Friend I Love America And She Hates Me The World's Not Out To Get Me, I Am Grim Reaper Reality Is A Wild Ride Swerve (101) Lobster

Watch the official video for the first single from the album, Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want To Come:

The Wombats – Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want To Come (Official Video)

