Catfish & The Bottlemen announce stadium shows for Summer 2025

19 August 2024

Catfish & The Bottlemen will play their first headline stadium shows in August 2025
Catfish & The Bottlemen will play their first headline stadium shows in August 2025.

Van McCann and co will return to headline Cardiff Principality Stadium and London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in August 2025.

Catfish & The Bottlemen have announced details of their first ever stadium shows, set to take place in the summer of 2025.

The band will headline Cardiff Principality Stadium on Friday 1st August and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday 3rd August 2025.

Catfish & The Bottlemen 2025 UK live dates

  • 1st August 2025 - Cardiff Principality Stadium
  • 3rd August 2025 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

When do Catfish & The Bottlemen's 2025 stadium dates go on sale?

  • Tickets for the August 2025 stadium shows go on general sale from 10am (BST) on Friday, 23rd August 2024.
  • A special fan presale will begin at 10am BST on Wednesday 21st August - fans can sign up at catfishandthebottlemen.com for access.
Catfish & The Bottlemen will headline Cardiff Principality Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in August 2025.
Catfish & The Bottlemen will headline Cardiff Principality Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in August 2025.

Catfish made a spectacular return to live performance this summer, with sell-out shows at Liverpool's Sefton Park and Cardiff Castle.

The band are also set to headline Reading and Leeds festivals for the second time over the Bank Holiday weekend later this month, before heading on to play dates in the US and Australia.

In February, Catfish & The Bottlemen released a new song Showtime, and McCann is currently working on the follow-up to 2019's album The Balance.

Catfish and the Bottlemen - Showtime

The band recently announced a special ten year anniversary reissue of their debut album The Balcony, which arrives on 13th September.

The album will be issued on limited edition CD, Cassette and LP formats with six bonus tracks.

Also available will be a limited edition 7” box set featuring the full album plus Hourglass (Ewan McGregor version) and rare song ASA, available on a 7” again for the first time since in over a decade.

