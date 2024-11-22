Sam Fender announces UK stadium dates for 2025

Sam Fender will play huge stadium dates next year. Picture: Niall Lea

The People Watching singer has confirmed stadium dates in London and Newcastle next summer. Find out how to buy tickets.

Sam Fender has announced stadium dates for 2025.

The Geordie singer-songwriter will play the mammoth shows next summer, visiting the home of West Ham F.C. to play his biggest show to date at London Stadium on 6th June, before playing two homecoming dates his beloved Newcastle United F.C.'s St. James' Park on 12th and 14th June.

The People Watching singer will be joined on selected dates by special guests The War on Drugs (whose Adam Granduciel worked on Fender's forthcoming album) and Irish artist CMAT.

Tickets go on general sale here on Friday 29th November from 9.30am GMT with pre-sale details below.

See Sam Fender's 2025 UK stadium dates:

6th June – London Stadium, Stratford (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

12th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ CMAT)

14th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

How to buy tickets to Sam Fender's stadium dates:

Tickets go on general sale here next Friday 29th November from 9.30am GMT.

Pre-sale takes place next Tuesday 26th November at 9.30am.

Fans can pre-order the new album from Sam's official store before 10am next Monday 25th November for access.

Those who have pre-ordered the album from his store will get automatic presale access.

Visit www.samfender.com for more.

Last week saw the North Shields singer-songwriter share the details of his People Watching album, which is set for release on 21st February 2025.

Speaking about the making of the LP, he said: "Me and the band have picked away at these songs for the last couple of years, we recorded so much material in that time and deliberated long and hard over what came next. We settled on this collection for our next outing. Special thanks to Dean and Joe who have been with me every step of the way, they are incredible producers in their own right and I’m eternally proud and grateful for them both. The band has really evolved in this time, I’m a lucky fucker to be surrounded by such a talented bunch."

See the artowrotk for thre new album below and pre-order Sam Fender's People Watching here.

Sam Fender's People Watching album artwork. Picture: Press

Sam Fender's People Watching album tracklist:

1. People Watching

2. Nostalgia’s Lie

3. Chin Up

4. Wild Long Lie

5. Arm’s Length

6. Crumbling Empire

7. Little Bit Closer

8. Rein Me In

9. TV Dinner

10. Something Heavy

11. Remember My Name

Meanwhile, next month will see Sam Fender head out on his 2024 People Watching Tour UK & Ireland shows.

His sold out arena dates will kick off on 2nd December at 3Arena, Dublin with support from Wunderhorse and will include two dates at each at Co-op Live, Manchester and The O2, London.

Next year will see Sam and his band embark on a 2025 European tour, which will include shows at the Olympia in Paris, and the Palladium in Cologne, with support from CMAT.

Added to the Seventeen Going Under singer's already busy 2025 are headline stints at Hurricane & Southside Festival in Germany as well as Belgium's Rock Werchter.

The Play God singer will also set out on intimate North American dates, visiting the likes of New York, Vancouver and Denver.

See his full dates so far below:

Sam Fender's 2024 UK & Ireland People Watching Tour dates:

2nd December – 3Arena, Dublin (SOLD OUT)

4th December – First Direct Arena, Leeds (SOLD OUT)

6th December – Co-Op Live, Manchester (SOLD OUT)

7th December - Co-op Live, Manchester - (SOLD OUT)

10th December – The O2, London (SOLD OUT)

12th December - The O2, London - (SOLD OUT)

13th December – Utilita Arena, Birmingham (SOLD OUT)

16th December – OVO Hydro, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

17th December - OVO Hydro Glasgow - (SOLD OUT)

20th December – Utilita Arena, Newcastle - (SOLD OUT)

Sam Fender's 2025 European People Watching tour dates:

4th March – Olympia, Paris (SOLD OUT)

5th March – 013 Poppodium, Tilburg (SOLD OUT)

8th March – Halle 622, Zurich (SOLD OUT)

10th March – Palladium, Cologne (SOLD OUT)

12th March – Zenith, Munich (SOLD OUT)

13th March – ChorusLife Arena, Bergamo

16th March – Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin (SOLD OUT)

18th March – Afas Live, Amsterdam (SOLD OUT)

19th March – Forest National, Brussels (SOLD OUT)

6th June – London Stadium, Stratford, UK (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT) - JUST ADDED

12th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle, UK (w/ CMAT) - JUST ADDED

14th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle, UK (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT) - JUST ADDED

20-22nd June – Hurricane & Southside, Germany

5th July – Rock Werchter, Belgium

Sam Fender's 2025 People Watching North American dates:

11th February: Webster Hall, New York, NY

5th April: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, Vancouver, BC

7th April: The Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

9th April: Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

11th April: Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

21st April: Marquee Theatre, Tempe, AZ

23rd April: The Union Event Center, Salt Lake City, UT

24th April: The Fillmore, Denver, CO

