Why Richard Ashcroft owes Song For The Lovers to Joy Division...

Watch the former Verve frontman reveal the story and meaning behind his first solo single.

Richard Ashcroft has revealed on of the inspirations behind Song For The Lovers.

The former Verve frontman took part in a special conversation with Radio X's John Kennedy at London's Hammersmith Club in front of an intimate audience on Monday (17 December), and discussed everything from parenthood to the inspiration behind his biggest tracks.

In a section where audience members wrote questions for the singer, a couple who were due to get married and use Song For The Lovers as their first dance asked about the inspiration behind his famous track.

Ashcroft explained: "I was in a hotel in London. It was a pretty shoddy hotel and back in the day there was still some of those bedheads with built-in radios."

I was in a love situation," he continued. "Had a bit of a love affair thing going down and I turned the radio on and [Joy Division's] Love Will Tear Us Apart bizarrely came out of this radio on the bedhead.

"It kind of triggered this 'play Misty for me' thing of "DJ play a song for the lovers" because the timing of this tune and Love Will Tear Us Apart coming out of this bedhead seemed perfect, you know?"

Richard Ashcroft and the late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis. Picture: Jon Mo Photography & Martin O'Neill/Redferns

He added: "So I decided right, what about expanding that thought to make the Song For The Lovers? A song for that feeling of trepidation, anxiety, excitement. You're on the precipice. Potentially this person might be with you for life.

"Who knows where we're heading, but we're definitely on the train together. We've definitely gone beyond thinking about it or talking about it. We are lovers...."

As for the sound of his debut solo track - which the first to be taken from his Alone With Everybody album - Ashcroft revealed: "The song itself... At the time I was listening to a lot of Scott Walker and things like that.... just wanted to write some big Scott Walker, Chic... It was future music man. There was nothing else out like that song."

