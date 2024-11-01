Inhaler share details of Open Wide album and 2025 UK tour dates

Inhaler will embark on huge live dates next year. Picture: Press

The Dublin rockers will support their new album with the Open Wide World Tour, which includes their biggest ever headline UK tour.

Inhaler have announced the details of their new album alongside their biggest ever UK tour- plus a string of dates in Europe & Asia.

The Dublin four-piece will release their third album Open Wide on February 7th and will support it with a string of international shows next year.

The gigs, which include their biggest UK UK tour ever, will also see them play dates in February at the likes of O2 Academy Manchester and the O2 Academy Brixton.

Joining them on all of their tour dates in mainland Europe as special guests will be Stockport five-piece Blossoms.

See their full dates below and find out how to buy tickets.

See Inhaler's UK dates for 2025:

Fri 7th February: Leeds O2 Academy

Sat 8th February : O2 Apollo Manchester

Mon 10th February: Birmingham O2 Academy

Tues 11th February: Nottingham Rock City

Thurs 13th February: O2 Academy Brixton

Sat 15th February: Brighton Centre

Mon 17th February: Glasgow O2 Academy

Wed 19th February: Newcastle O2 City Hall

How to buy tickets:

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 8th November from 9.30am via www.inhaler.band.

The fan pre-sale for the UK & EU dates will start at 9:30am local time on Wednesday 6 November.

Fans who pre-order the new album by 4:00pm on Tuesday 5th October here will get early access to tickets for the UK & European dates.

Visit www.inhaler.band for their full live dates and to buy tickets.

See Inhaler's 2025 European dates below:

21st April: Madrid, La Riviera

22nd April: Barcelona, Sala Razzmatazz

24th April: Paris, Zenith La Villette

25th April: Lyon, Le Transbordeur

26th April: Milan, Fabrique

28th April: Zurich, X-Tra

29th April:Prague, Mucerna Velky Sal

30th April: Vienna, Gasometer

2nd May: Munich, Zenith

3rd May: Berlin, Columbiahalle

5th May: Copenhagen, Store Vega

6th May: Hamburg, Inselpark Arena

7th May: Cologne, Palladium

9th May: Antwerp, Lotto Arena

10th May: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

Earlier this week, the band shared their brand new single, Your House and its cinematic visuals, which you can watch below:

Inhaler – Your House (Official Video)

A 70’s rock inspired anthem with a big group chorus, Your House was recorded with producer Kid Harpoon and features backing vocals from the House Gospel Choir.

“We’re an ambitious band that wants to create anthemic music, particularly when things feel so destructive,” frontman Elijah Hewson said of the track.

"'Your House’ is about belonging to someone or something that’s bad for you,” he continues. “The verse is blasé but the chorus feels spiritual. I love that contrast.”

Inhaler Open Wide album artwork. Picture: Press

Inhaler's Open Wide album is released on 7th February and is available to pre-order now.