Kings of Leon plot UK shows for summer 2025: Everything you need to know

Kings of Leon return to this side of the pond. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Nashville indie rockers will be back in Blighty for 2025. Find out where they're headed so for and how to buy tickets.

Kings of Leon have announced a string of dates in the UK next year.

The familial rockers - comprised of brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill alongside their cousin Matthew - will return to this side of the pond for a string of outdoor shows and festival dates in 2025.

Find out where they've confirmed so far, who'll be joining them and how to buy tickets.

Kings of Leon's 2025 UK dates:

8th June, Come Together Festival, Newcastle Town Moor (Courteeners special guests)

29th June: Blackweir Live, Blackweir Fields, Cardiff

2nd July, Lytham Festival, Lytham Green, Lancashire

24th August, Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

How to buy tickets:

Tickets for Kings Of Leon at Come Together go on general sale on Friday 6th December from 9am at cometogetherfestival.co.uk with presale tickets going on sale on Wednesday 4th December. Sign up here.

Priority tickets for Blackweir Live go on sale from Thursday 5th Decevmnber at 9am with any remaining tickets going on sale on Fri 6th December 9am. Visit depotlive.co.uk/kingsofleon for more.

Tickets for Kings Of Leon at Lytham Festival go on sale from Friday 6th December at 9am at lythamfestival.com.

Tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now at victoriousfestival.co.uk with weekend tickets on sale from £180 and day tickets from £70.

Kings of Leon's news comes after the band returned this year and released their album Can We Please Have Fun on 10th May.

Their ninth studio album included the tracks Split Screen, Nowhere to Run, Ballerina Radio, Rainball Ball and lead single Mustang.

Kings Of Leon - Mustang (Official Music Video)

The Kid Harpoon-produced record, which scored a number 2 on the UK album chart and topped the vinyl album charts, became the Nashville rockers' ninth UK Top 10 record, joining 2003’s Youth And Young Manhood (No. 3), 2004’s Aha Shake Heartbreak (No. 3), 2007's Because Of The Times (No. 1), 2008’s Only By The Night (No. 1), 2010 LP Come Around Sundown (No. 1), 2013’s Mechanical Bull (No. 1), 2016’s Walls (No. 1) and their 2021 album When You See Yourself (No. 1).