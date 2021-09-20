Isle Of Wight Festival 2021 in pictures

Isle Of Wight Festival 2021 took place from 16-19 September this year. Picture: Dylan Roberts

The historic music festival made a triumphant return on 16-19 September. See for yourselves with the best snaps from the weekend here.

There was plenty of "peace, love, and understanding" at this year's Isle Of Wight, which took place over the weekend, as the historic festival made a triumphant return after a two year absence.

The nostalgic hippie theme commemorated the delayed 50th anniversary of the iconic 1970 edition, and saw 50,000 vibrant festival-goers dressed in their most psychedelic garms.

From 16-19 September, revellers from all over the UK flocked to the south coast island to see stellar sets from headliners Liam Gallagher, Duran Duran, Snow Patrol, and David Guetta, Tom Jones, Sam Fender, Supergrass, Primal Scream, Kaiser Chiefs, Razorlight, and much more.

As per, the lineup was typically stacked with golden greats, modern legends, and the brightest new talent we've come to expect. As well as a few more celebrity faces.

See for yourselves, with the best snaps from the weekend below:

50,000 people flocked to the Isle Of Wight for a weekend of "peace, love, and understanding.". Picture: Dylan Roberts

After warming up for a weekend of dancing on the Thursday night at the Big Top, Friday saw the Main Stage artists entertain the masses, with indie starlets LONA, You Me At Six, and Becky Hill (below) all drawing sizeable crowds who were primed for a party.

Becky Hill drew a huge crowd, and was watched by the likes of Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy. Picture: Jennifer McCord

After a two year absence, the Isle Of Wight crowd were up for it. Picture: Jennifer McCord

Manchester legends James were real crowd pleasers, with the Isle Of Wight welcoming its arms once again for hits like 'Sit Down' and ‘Getting Away With It (All Messed Up)’.

But it was the legendary Tom Jones that provided the first real 'wow' moment of the weekend, performing a career-spanning set with hits from across his six decade career like 'Sexbomb', 'Kiss', and 'Leave Your Hat On'.

Tom Jones = legend. Picture: Callum Baker

The crowd ahead of Liam Gallagher's headline set. Picture: Dylan Roberts

Typically, however, Liam Gallagher stole the show, bringing a bevy of Oasis bangers to the Isle Of Wight like ‘Rock N Roll Star’, ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’, 'Morning Glory', and 'Stand By Me', all of which got a rapturous applause.

His solo hits ‘Wall of Glass’, ‘Shockwave’, and 'The River' went down a treat too, with Gene Gallagher joining his dad to play drums on stage for the latter.

The epic encore included ‘Supersonic’, ‘Acquiesce’, ‘Roll With It’ and ‘Live Forever’, leaving the 50,000 strong crowd truly 'mad fer it'.

Liam himself was clearly buzzing afterwards, stacking it out of a helicopter in true rock 'n' roll fashion after a night on the sauce.

Liam Gallagher headlining the Isle Of Wight Festival 2021. Picture: Paul Blackley

Liam ramped up the crowd prior to his set, tweeting "Isle of Wight c’mon you know LFUKING x". Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Primal Scream played to a huge crowd in the Big Top after LG's set, bringing the first day of the weekend to a fine end.

On Saturday, Friends star Courtney Cox arrived to see her boyfriend Johnny McDaid play with Snow Patrol later that day.

Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie getting the Big Top crowd to sing along. Picture: Dylan Roberts

Courtney Cox got into the festival spirit, heading to the Isle Of Wight to see boyfriend Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol. Picture: David Rutherford

Dressing up was the order of the day, with the best costume making one lucky winner a VIP for the remainder of the weekend.

"Peace, love, and understanding" in fancy dress form. Picture: Sara Lincoln

All Saints, James Arthur, and Mäximo Park all played on the Saturday, but the biggest roar came when Sam Fender took to the Main Stage.

The Georgie phenomenon treated the crowd to his Bruce Springsteen-inspired anthems like 'Hypersonic Missiles', 'Will We Talk?', and 'Seventeen Going Under'.

Sam Fender shredding the guitar during his set. Picture: Sarah Louise Bennett

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody encouraging several sing-a-longs. Picture: Sarah Louise Bennett

Snow Patrol then took to the stage, inciting plenty of sing-a-longs to the likes of 'Run', 'Chasing Cars', and 'Chocolate' before David Guetta brought a dazzling dance set to Seaclose Park.

As Kaiser Chiefs started a riot in the Big Top, there was clearly more than enough enthusiasm in the tank for the final day of festival celebration.

Kaiser Chief's Ricky Wilson was ready for lift-off. Picture: David Rutherford

The crowd were well and truly pumped for a final day of festival anthems. Picture: Sarah Louise Bennett

Sunday of the festival saw huge sets from the likes of Supergrass, Seasick Steve, Imelda May, James Vincent McMorrow, and newcomers Wet Leg.

Razorlight's original lineup made their headline return to the Big Top too, with Johnny Borrell and co. playing a string of hits including 'Golden Touch', 'America', and 'Rip It Up'.

Seasick Steve getting people to stomp along on the Main Stage. (Photo by Mark Holloway/Redferns). Picture: Getty

Duran Duran brought their biggest hits to the Isle Of Wight Festival. (Photo by Mark Holloway/Redferns). Picture: Getty

The day belonged to headliners Duran Duran who treated the Isle Of Wight Festival crowd to a headline set brimming with big hits like 'Wildboyz', 'View To A Kill', 'Notorious', and 'The Reflex'.

Fireworks blasted into the sky throughout their performance, until they concluded with pop classic 'Rio', bringing an end to the festival's fevered return.

Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon lapped up the energy from the massive Main Stage crowd. (Photo by Mark Holloway/Redferns). Picture: Getty

The Isle Of Wight Festival's long-awaited return was truly epic. Picture: Jennifer McCord

The Isle Of Wight Festival's triumphant return delivered in every way possible. Same again next year?