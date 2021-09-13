Primal Scream announce 2022 Screamadelica Live dates

Primal Scream are set to play Screamadelica in full. Picture: Getty

By Radio X

Screamadelica Live will see Primal Scream perform in Glasgow, Manchester and London to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal album.

Primal Scream have just announced three huge shows for summer 2022, in which they'll perform their seminal 1991 album Screamadelica in full.

In what will be the Scottish band's first headline shows since 2019, Bobby Gillespie and co. will head to Glasgow, Manchester, and London in July next year to celebrate Screamadelica's 30th anniversary.

They'll be performing at Glasgow Queens Park on Friday 1 July, Manchester Castlefield Bowl on 9 July, and will round up the trio of Screamadelica Live shows at London's Alexandra Palace Park on Saturday 16 July.

Support for each gig will be announced nearer to the shows taking place.

As well as playing the Mercury Prize-winning album in full, Primal Scream will also perform a career-spanning sets, including classic tracks like Country Girl and Rocks.

Alongside the anniversary shows, they'll also be dropping two new versions of the album this Friday.

Firstly, a 10-disc 12” Singles Box of the singles from the original album campaign alongside Andrew Weatherall's (who co-produced Screamadelica) recently unveiled Shine Like Stars remix, and secondly will be the first ever release of Screamadelica in picture disc format.

Additionally, Demodelica is set for release on 15 October which will provide more insight and depth into the album's creation, compiling various early demos and rough mixes that didn't make the final cut.

The Demodelica package will include liner notes from author Jon Savage, a journalist who's renowned for documenting British music culture in books like England’s Dreaming: Sex Pistols and Punk Rock and The Hacienda Must Be Built.

All three releases are available to pre-order here, and check below for full tour dates and ticket info.

Primal Scream perform their classic 1991 album 'Screamadelica' live at the O2 Brixton Academy on the 25th March 2011. Credit: Phil Bourne/Redferns via Getty Images. Picture: Phil Bourne/Redferns via Getty Images

See Primal Scream's 2022 Scremadelica Live dates:

JULY 2022

1 July - Glasgow, Queen’s Park

9 July - Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

1 July - London, Alexandra Palace Park

When are Primal Scream's 2022 dates on sale?

Tickets for the dates go on general sale from 9am on Friday 17 September. They will be available from www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.