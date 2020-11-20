The classic moment Liam Gallagher says he'd never heard Acquiesce's second verse...

Liam Gallagher claimed he didn't know Acquiesce had a second verse back in 2006. Picture: Myung Jung Kim/PA Archive/PA Images

We celebrate Oasis' Stop The Clocks Best Of by remembering the time their frontman realised there was more than one verse to the iconic B-side.

This week marks 14 years since Oasis released their Stop The Clocks best of album.

Released on 20 November 2006, the compilation was a celebration of not their greatest hits, but of some of their favourite tracks from their year so far.

The Noel Gallagher compiled-list included singles, album tracks and b-sides which focused heavily on their Definitely Maybe and (What's the Story) Morning Glory? era, only including a few tracks from Don't Believe The Truth, Standing on the Shoulder of Giants and Heathen Chemistry albums and none from Be Here Now.

With orders from HMV came a bonus disc which included an interview with Liam and Noel, which proved them to be every bit the bickering siblings they truly were.

The DVD provided for some hilarious moments, but one in particular came when Liam denied having any knowledge whatsoever of the second verse to Acquiesce.

Watch the memorable moment from about 1:20.

When it comes time to discuss the Some Might Say B-side and Noel notes that Liam never sings its second verse live, his brother simply responds: "I've never heard of it. What, you wrote another verse?"

Asked by the interviewer what he doesn't like about it, Liam maintained: "It's not that I don't like it, I've never heard of it" adding: "The geezer who puts the words in front of me has obviously f***ed it off. I just sing what I read, man."

Noel - who penned the epic track - is both amused and perturbed in equal measure, but it makes for an absolutely magic moment between the pair.

Whether Liam knew there were more lyrics to the B-side or whether he was just saying it to wind his brother up, the banter between the two warring brothers is magic and certainly spells gives us a clue as to what's to come.

READ MORE: The Swindon leisure centre that gave Oasis their name is due to shut down