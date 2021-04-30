Razorlight discuss their "surreal" reunion on The Chris Moyles Show

By Radio X

Frontman Johnny Borrell and drummer Andy Burrows have talked about the band's decision to reform as their classic line-up on The Chris Moyles Show.

Razorlight have talked about the news of their reunion with The Chris Moyles Show.

The Golden Touch rockers surprised '00s indie fans this week when they announced that they would be reuniting their classic line-up of Johnny Borrell, Björn Ågren, Carl Dalemo and Andy Burrows.

Original band member Borrell and returning drummer Burrows spoke to Chris Moyles about the news and revealed how it sparked off from conversations.

"It just took a lot of different stages to get to a place where we were in communication again," revealed Burrows.

On getting back in the studio together, Borrell added: "I've tried to make records with so many different people over the last 10 years and as soon as I'm in with these guys it just - boom! Sounds amazing straight away".

Asked if it was different than recording before, he replied: "It's definitely better. I mean because I think we've all sort of thought about how we communicate and I think that's naturally something you do when you get older."

READ MORE: Razorlight announce classic line-up reunion with Andy Burrows and live-streamed gig

Razorlight's Andy Burrows and Johnny Borrell talk reuniting. Picture: Radio X

The band have also announced a special livestream gig to celebrate their return.

The four-piece - which now has rejoined with Burrows and Dalemo in the line-up - will perform their most iconic hits in a worldwide online concert, exclusively on stabal.com.

Virtual doors to the gig open at 7.45pm GMT+1 and takes place from 8.00-9.30pm.

The concert is also available as a Deluxe 30 Day On-Demand Pass for fans who want to enjoy the gig as many times as they want afterwards, with exclusive access to behind the scenes content.