WATCH: Liam Gallagher plays Oasis classic Rock ’N’ Roll Star live in Manchester

The legendary frontman opened his homecoming show at the O₂ Ritz Manchester with this Britpop banger.

Liam Gallagher opened his amazing homecoming show at the O₂ Ritz in Manchester with an Oasis classic - and you can watch the moment here.

Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher with very special guest Sam Fender took place at the O₂ Ritz in Manchester on Saturday 21 September.

The gig came on Liam’s 47th birthday and the day after the release of his second solo album Why Me. Why Not?

Taking to the stage at the iconic Manchester venue, Gallagher was joined by his old Oasis bandmate Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs for a storming rendition of the Definitely Maybe album opener Rock ’N’ Roll Star.

Liam Gallagher onstage at the O2 Ritz Manchester with Bonehead. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

“I live my life in the city / There's no easy way out.”

With Definitely Maybe celebrating its 25th anniversary, Liam’s setlist was full of classic Oasis songs: Morning Glory, Cigarettes And Alcohol, Supersonic, Columbia and Stand By Me, rounding off with a moving version of Live Forever.

Liam also showcased his new album Why Me? Why Not. with powerful renditions of the new singles Once, The River and Shockwave.

Liam Gallagher live for Radio X at the O₂ Ritz Manchester 21 September 2019 setlist:

1.Rock 'n' Roll Star

2. Morning Glory

3.Wall of Glass

4. Shockwave

5. Paper Crown

6. Greedy Soul

7. Columbia

8. Stand By Me

9. One Of Us

10. Once

11. The River

12. Cigarettes & Alcohol

13. Be Here Now

Encore:

14. Sad Song

15. Supersonic

16. Live Forever

Sam Fender onstage at the O2 Ritz Manchester 21 September 2019. Picture: Jon Mo Photpgraphy

Earlier in the evening, North Shields singer-songwriter Sam Fender opened the show hours after he learnt his debut album Hypersonic Missiles had got to Number 1 in the UK charts. Sam’s set included the hits Will We Talk?, Dead Boys and Play God, along with the excellent title track from Hypersonic Missiles.

You can hear highlights from Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher with very special guest Sam Fender on Radio X from 7pm on Sunday 29 September.