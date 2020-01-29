QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Cigarettes & Alcohol by Oasis?

29 January 2020, 20:50 | Updated: 29 January 2020, 20:51

Oasis in 1994
Oasis in 1994. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images

Test yourself on how well you know the classic Oasis single by taking our challenge.

This week marks a whopping 25 years since Oasis belter Cigarettes & Alcohol was released on 10 October 1994.

The fourth single to come from the Manchester band's Definitely Maybe album, Cigarettes & Alcohol was a defiant and nihilistic banger, which rejected the daily grind in favour of partying to excess and laying about in the sunshiiiiine.

It's the anthem of many of our youths, but can you remember every single word? Or were you too busy with cigarettes and alcohol to remember?

Test yourself in our quiz here:

Watch Liam Gallagher at Manchester's O2 Ritz:

Play More Quizzes & Games

See more Play More Quizzes & Games

Album Cover Hands

QUIZ: Can you name these album cover hands?

Elastica, Suede, Oasis, Echobelly and Blur

QUIZ: How well do you know these Britpop lyrics?

Mystery 1990s TV show

QUIZ: Can you name these TV Shows from just one picture?

A mystery band

Do you know these “Blank And The Blanks” band names?

Viny singles

QUIZ: Match the debut single to the classic artist!

Biffy Clyro

QUIZ: How well do you know the lyrics of Biffy Clyro?

Latest On Radio X

Skunk Anansie's Skin and The Duck from The Masked Singer

VIDEO: Is Skunk Anansie's Skin the Duck on The Masked Singer? Find out everything we know here...

Music News

Queen's Brian May SKOREA-BRITAIN-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-QUEEN

Queen's Brian May has designed a guitar-themed sports bra

Queen

Liam Gallagher

VIDEO: Liam Gallagher teases "January 31st" with cryptic video clip

Liam Gallagher

Foals

Foals, Stereophonics, Supergrass & Primal Scream to headline Kendal Calling 2020

Kendal Calling Festival

Bombay Bicycle Club

Bombay Bicycle Club for Lost Village Festival 2020

Festivals 2020

The 1975's Matty Healy and Travis frontman Fran Healy

The 1975, Travis & more to headline Edinburgh Summer Sessions 2020

Festivals 2020