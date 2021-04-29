Razorlight announce classic line-up reunion with Andy Burrows and live-streamed gig

Razorlight have announced a classic line-up reunion 2021. Picture: Press

Johnny Borrell, Carl Dalemo, Björn Ågren and Andy Burrows have reunited and announced the details of a live-streamed gig.

Razorlight have announced the reunion of their classic line-up and a live-streamed gig today (29 April).

Taking to Twitter, the Golden Touch indie rockers wrote: "After a 10-year hiatus, Johnny, Carl, Björn and Andy are back together in Razorlight. To celebrate we are hosting a one off streamed concert broadcast worldwide on the 2nd June."

After a 10-year hiatus, Johnny, Carl, Björn and Andy are back together in Razorlight.



To celebrate we are hosting a one off streamed concert broadcast worldwide on the 2nd June. Grab tickets here 👉 https://t.co/PdUIOtnNBb

The four-piece - which now has rejoined with Andy Burrows and Carl Dalemo in the line-up - will perform their most iconic hits in a worldwide online concert, exclusively on stabal.com.

Virtual doors to the gig open at 7.45pm GMT+1 and takes place from 8.00-9.30pm.

The concert is also available as a Deluxe 30 Day On-Demand Pass for fans who want to enjoy the gig as many times as they want afterwards, with exclusive access to behind the scenes content.

On the reunion, Andy Burrows said: “It feels incredible. We've spent the past week or two rehearsing. Playing these songs has been an absolute joy. The emotions that were going through me when we started playing 'America', I forgot to play the first half of the song - it was totally nuts. It's been amazing., It’s so powerful playing these old tunes. It’s very very special”.

Johnny Borrell added: I'm really enjoying reconnecting with Andy and Carl, it’s like getting to know people again. I'm enjoying it because you never want to lose friends. It’s a horrible thing to think. It doesn't really make sense. It definitely feels good to me on a personal level. On a creative level - amazing. We've been in the studio rehearsing and recording. As soon as the four of us are in the room, it just sounds amazing, straight away”.

Razorlight were formed in London by lead singer Johnny Borrell in 2002.

The band have gone through several line-up changes, with Borrell remaining as the sole permanent member, and released three studio albums in Up All Night (2004), Razorlight (2006) and Slipway Fires (2008), before splitting up in 2014.

The band then reformed in 2017 to release Olympus Sleeping in 2018, but this is the first time the band have been in their classic line-up in 10 years.

Some of their biggest and most-loved hits include Rip It Up, Golden Touch, Stumble and Fall and America.

