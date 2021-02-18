Watch Courtney Cox play the Friends theme tune on the piano

By Jenny Mensah

The actress, who played Monica Geller in the hit '90s series, shared a video of herself playing the iconic theme tune.

Courtney Cox has shared a video of herself covering the Friends theme tune, and it's an absolute delight.

The Hollywood actress showed off her skills by playing a piano accompaniment to The Rembrandts hit, I'll Be There For You, which became synonymous with the hit 90s sitcom.

Cox, who played the lovable clean freak Monica Geller, shared her impressive rendition alongside the caption: "How'd I do?".

See her in action here:

Courtney Cox plays the Friends theme tune on piano. Picture: 1. Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images 2. Instagram/CourtneyCox

Cox was joined on her cover by American artist Joel Taylor, who played the guitar, but the actress added those famous handclaps in the right places.

Whatever you think of her efforts, it sure beats anything Ross could muster on the show!

Meanwhile, the 56-year-old star is set to return to the screen as another one of her iconic characters for the new Scream movie.

Last year it was confirmed that the fifth instalment of the horror movie franchise would be released and that it would be given the rather original title of Scream.

The film, which will be released in 2022, will see Cox reprise her role as reporter Gale Weathers, with Neve Campbell returning in the leading role of Sidney Prescott.

