Liam Gallagher shares setlist for Down By The River Thames gig

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

The former Oasis frontman has told fans what to expect ahead of his live streamed gig this Saturday 5 December.

Liam Gallagher has shared the setlist for his Down By The River Thames gig.

The former Oasis frontman previously revealed he was set to play an exclusive gig on a barge down The River Thames, which will be streamed worldwide via MelodyVR on Saturday 5 December from 8pm.

Now, taking to social media on this week (3 December), the Manchester rocker wet his fans appetite with a setlist which starts with Oasis song Hello and ends with his new Christmas single All You're Dreaming Of.

See his post here:

Also included on the 16-song setlist are Oasis favourites such as Morning Glory and Champagne Supernova alongside the likes of his solo favourites Wall Of Glass, Shockwave and - bessie mate and ex-bandmate Bonehead's most streamed track of the year - Once.

The Wall of Glass singer previously said of the event: "To all my brothers and sisters around the world. I'm performing a one-off celestial live performance for you to stream, 'Down By The River Thames', on 5th December 2020. I'll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven't heard me sing for a long, long time. C'mon you know. LG x”.

Watch the trailer for the gig here:

See the setlist for Liam Gallagher's Down By The River Thames gig on 5 December 2020:

1. Hello

2. Wall of Glass

3. Halo

4. Shockwave

5. Columbia

6. Fade Away

7. Why Me? Why Not.

8. Greedy Soul

9. The River

10. Once

11. Morning Glory

12. Cigarettes and Alcohol

13. Headshrinker

14. Supersonic

15. Champagne Supernova

16. All You're Dreaming Of

Down By The River Thames’ will kick off at 8pm local time via MelodyVR’s web player around the world to enable as many fans as possible to see the show.

See the stream dates and times for each region below:

Stream 1 – Saturday 5 December 8pm GMT for UK, Ireland and Europe.

Stream 2 - Saturday 5 December 8pm ET for East Coast North America and South America.

Stream 3 - Saturday 5 December 8pm PT for West Coast North America and Central America.

Stream 4 - Sunday 6 December 8pm AEST for Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

