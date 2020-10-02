Can you get 100% of the lyrics from Oasis' (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

Updated: 2 October 2020, 14:03

Oasis before their show at Knebworth, August 1996: aul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan and Alan White
Oasis before their show at Knebworth, August 1996: aul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan and Alan White. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redfern/Getty Images

You've had 25 years to master the lyrics of the second album from the Gallaghers. Can you get 10/10 on our quiz?

(What's The Story) Morning Glory celebrates its 25th anniversary this month. Released on 2 October 1995. it's estimated that one in five UK households owns a copy of the second Oasis album. Do you? And if so, how many times have you listened to it?

We'll give you a line from one of the songs on the album - all you have to do is pick which song it's taken from.

