TRNSMT Festival 2021 in pictures

The Courteeners, Liam Gallagher, and The Chemical Brothers all headlined TRNSMT Festival 2021. Picture: Ryan Buchanan

Glasgow's biggest celebration of all things music took place from 10-12 September. Check out the best snaps from the weekend here.

TRNSMT Festival took place over the weekend, a long-overdue return to Glasgow Green that was exactly the celebration of all things we'd been missing since the pandemic.

From 10-12 September, 50,000 people descended on Scotland's biggest city to see performances from the likes of headliners Liam Gallagher, The Chemical Brothers, and The Courteeners, as well as Snow Patrol, Sam Fender, Primal Scream, Blossoms and much more.

Check out the best snaps from the weekend below:

Mercury Prize Award nominees Sports Team opened up the main stage on Friday, with frontman Alex Rice getting in the Scottish spirit by donning a kilt.

Sports Team opening up the TRNSMT main stage on Friday, 10th September. Picture: Ryan Buchanan

Blossoms brought bring indie anthems to the TRNSMT main stage.

Blossoms playing TRNSMT on Friday, 10th September. Picture: Gaelle Beri

Sam Fender, who cancelled his Glasgow Barrowlands gig days before the festival in preparation, made it worth the wait.

Sam Fender playing the TRNSMT mainstage, Friday 10th September. Picture: Ryan Buchanan

Manchester icons The Courteeners headlined on Friday, and were clearly grateful to be performing in front of enormous festival crowds again.

The Courteeners headlining TRNSMT Festival on Friday 10th September. Picture: Ryan Buchanan

It was a raucous homecoming from Glasweigan Declan Welsh on the Saturday of TRNSMT.

Declan Welsh & The Decadent West playing King Tut's Stage on 11th September. Picture: Michael Hunter

Scottish legends Primal Scream drew a major crowd to the mainstage with a career-spanning set.

Primal Scream playing the TRNSMT mainstage on 11th September. Picture: Tim Craig

The masses of indie fans brought huge energy as they waited for Liam Gallagher to headline later that day.

The crowd at TRNSMT Festival's mainstage. Picture: Michael Hunter

And the former Oasis frontman brought the bangers to Glasgow Green.

Liam Gallagher headlining TRNSMT Festival 2021 on 11th September. Picture: Ryan Buchanan

Fresh from his headline set at Reading and Leeds Festivals, Liam played a mixture of Oasis classics like Supersonic, Rock 'n' Roll Star, and Live Forever as well as acclaimed solo tracks such as The River and Wall Of Glass.

Liam Gallagher headlining TRNSMT Festival 2021 on 11 September. Picture: Ryan Buchanan

Declan McKenna kept people bouncing on the final day of the festival.

Declan McKenna plays the main stage at TRNSMT Festival 2021 on 12 September. Picture: Ryan Johnston

Dublin's Dermot Kennedy brought big singles Outnumbered and Giants to the TRNSMT masses.

Dermot Kennedy on the TRNSMT mainstage, 12th September. Picture: Michael Hunter

Snow Patrol played all the singalongs you'd expect during their penultimate set on the Sunday night of TRNSMT.

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody amping up the crowd during their TRNSMT performance on 12th September. Picture: Diana Dumi

Dance music legends The Chemical Brothers closed TRNSMT Festival 2021 on the Sunday night, complete with the mind-blowing visuals they're now renowned for.

The Chemical Brothers headlining TRNSMT Festival on 12th September. Picture: Ryan Buchanan

The huge crowd was clearly loving classic tracks like Hey Boy Hey Girl, Galvanize and encore Block Rockin' Beats.

The Chemical Brothers headlining TRNSMT Festival on 12th September. Picture: Ryan Buchanan

After an immense return, we can't wait for next year's edition of TRNSMT Festival.

