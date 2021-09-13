TRNSMT Festival 2021 in pictures
13 September 2021, 14:08 | Updated: 13 September 2021, 14:12
Glasgow's biggest celebration of all things music took place from 10-12 September. Check out the best snaps from the weekend here.
TRNSMT Festival took place over the weekend, a long-overdue return to Glasgow Green that was exactly the celebration of all things we'd been missing since the pandemic.
From 10-12 September, 50,000 people descended on Scotland's biggest city to see performances from the likes of headliners Liam Gallagher, The Chemical Brothers, and The Courteeners, as well as Snow Patrol, Sam Fender, Primal Scream, Blossoms and much more.
Check out the best snaps from the weekend below:
Mercury Prize Award nominees Sports Team opened up the main stage on Friday, with frontman Alex Rice getting in the Scottish spirit by donning a kilt.
Blossoms brought bring indie anthems to the TRNSMT main stage.
Sam Fender, who cancelled his Glasgow Barrowlands gig days before the festival in preparation, made it worth the wait.
Manchester icons The Courteeners headlined on Friday, and were clearly grateful to be performing in front of enormous festival crowds again.
It was a raucous homecoming from Glasweigan Declan Welsh on the Saturday of TRNSMT.
Scottish legends Primal Scream drew a major crowd to the mainstage with a career-spanning set.
The masses of indie fans brought huge energy as they waited for Liam Gallagher to headline later that day.
And the former Oasis frontman brought the bangers to Glasgow Green.
Fresh from his headline set at Reading and Leeds Festivals, Liam played a mixture of Oasis classics like Supersonic, Rock 'n' Roll Star, and Live Forever as well as acclaimed solo tracks such as The River and Wall Of Glass.
Declan McKenna kept people bouncing on the final day of the festival.
Dublin's Dermot Kennedy brought big singles Outnumbered and Giants to the TRNSMT masses.
Snow Patrol played all the singalongs you'd expect during their penultimate set on the Sunday night of TRNSMT.
Dance music legends The Chemical Brothers closed TRNSMT Festival 2021 on the Sunday night, complete with the mind-blowing visuals they're now renowned for.
The huge crowd was clearly loving classic tracks like Hey Boy Hey Girl, Galvanize and encore Block Rockin' Beats.
After an immense return, we can't wait for next year's edition of TRNSMT Festival.
