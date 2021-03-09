Maxïmo Park reschedule 2021 UK tour dates

Maximo Park will now play dates in October 2021. Picture: Thomas M Jackson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Newcastle outfit have moved their dates to Autumn this year. Find out more about the new dates and if you can still get tickets.

Maxïmo Park have announced rescheduled dates for 2021.

The Newcastle outfit, who recently released their eighth studio album, Nature Always Wins, have moved their dates, which were scheduled for June due to the coronavirus pandemic, back to October.

Taking to Instagram, Paul Smith and co said: "For obvious reasons, we have to reschedule our UK June tour to October. Not many tickets left for these shows, but you can find them via the link below. We can’t wait to play again! All previous tickets remain valid."

The Graffiti rockers added: "If you purchased tickets for 9th June, your ticket will be valid for 6th October. If you purchased tickets for 10th June, your ticket will be valid for 9th October. For any further questions, please contact ticket vendor."

See Maxïmo Park's newly rescheduled October 2021 dates:

Sat 2 Oct: Newcastle - Boiler Shop

Sun 3 Oct: Birmingham - The Mill

Tues 5 Oct: Sheffield - The Leadmill

Weds 6 Oct: London - EartH

Thurs 7 Oct: Bristol - Trinity

Sat 9 Oct: London - EartH

Sun 10 Oct: Manchester - O2 Ritz

Mon 11 Oct: Glasgow - Saint Lukes

READ MORE: Maxïmo Park to perform Our Earthly Pleasures and new album in full

The Newcastle trio, who released their seventh record Nature Always Wins last week, were encouraging fans to help get it to number one with the pledge to play special shows in September.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday 2 March, they wrote: "We're (temporarily) Number 1 in the midweek album charts! We've decided to say thank you by announcing two gigs where we play songs from the new album PLUS our Number 2 record, Our Earthly Pleasures, in full."

The band will take to London's Przym on Tuesday 7 September, Leeds Beckett Students' Union on Wednesday 8 September and play a newly added date at Manchester Academy 2 on 13 September for the special gigs, which will see them play tracks from the popular album alongside those throughout their career.

Listen to their latest album here:

READ MORE: Maximo Park's Paul Smith reads you a very special story