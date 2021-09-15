Isle Of Wight Festival 2021: Line-up & stage times
15 September 2021, 14:45 | Updated: 15 September 2021, 14:46
The veteran festival makes a belated return to the musical calendar in September, with Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol and Duran Duran all topping the bill. Find out who's on and when.
It's usually one of the first festivals of the summer, typically taking place in June. But following the COVID-19 pandemic, Isle Of Wight Festival 2021 has been moved back three months to 16 to 19 September.
Liam Gallagher tops the bill at Seaclose Park on Friday, Snow Patrol and David Guetta share top billing on Saturday and 80s legends Duran Duran close the festival on Sunday night. Elsewhere, you can see Primal Scream, Sam Fender, James, Supergrass, Kaiser Chiefs, Razorlight and more.
Here are the stage times for the main stages at Isle Of Wight Festival 2021:
Thursday 16 September
Big Top
- Scouting For Girls - 9.55pm
- FooR- 8.25pm
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor - 7.10pm
- Are You Experienced? - 6pm
This Feeling
- RATS - 10.25pm
- The Clause - 9.35pm
- Big Image - 8.45pm
- Pastel - 7.55pm
- LOCK-IN - 7.05pm
- Pioneers - 6.15pm
Friday 17 September
Main Stage
- Liam Gallagher - 10.40pm
- Tom Jones - 9pm
- James - 7.15pm
- Becky Hill - 6pm
- You Me At Six - 4.50pm
- Lona - 4pm
Big Top
- Primal Scream - 11.30pm
- Shed Seven - 10pm
- Sigma - 8.30pm
- The Snuts - 7.10pm
- Lucy Blue - 6pm
- Charlotte Jane - 5pm
- Apollo Junction - 4pm
This Feeling
- This Feeling DJs - 10.55pm
- Crawlers - 10.05pm
- Crystal Tides - 9.15pm
- The Ruby Tuesdays - 8.25pm
- Gen And The Degenerates - 7.35pm
- The Skinner Brothers - 6.45pm
- Serotones - 5.55pm
- ROLLA - 5.05pm
- Coco And The Lost - 4.15pm
Saturday 18 September
Main Stage
- David Guetta - 10.15pm
- Snow Patrol - 8.15pm
- Sam Fender - 6.45pm
- James Arthur - 5.25pm
- All Saints - 4.05pm
- Lightning Seeds - 2.55pm
- Roachford - 1.45pm
- Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly. - 12.50pm
- The K's - 12pm
Big Top
- Kaiser Chiefs - 11.45pm
- Example - 9.30pm
- Sam Feldt - 7.45pm
- Maximo Park - 6.25pm
- The Manor - 5pm
- Ella Henderson - 3.45pm
- Stone - 2.35pm
- Dylan John Thomas - 1.30pm
- Rebecca Hurn - 12.30pm
This Feeling
- This Feeling DJs - 12.10am
- Spyres - 11.40pm
- Tom Lumley & The Brave Liaison - 10.50pm
- Social Room - 10pm
- The Royston Club - 9.10pm
- The Katuns - 8.20pm
- The Chase - 7.30pm
- FLOWVERS - 6.40pm
- The Native - 5.50pm
- Spangled - 5pm
- Fitzroy Holt - 4.10pm
- Drool - 3.20pm
- Michael Gallagher - 2.30pm
- Rosellas - 1.40pm
- Flechettes - 12.50pm
- Megan Wyn - 12pm
- Nikki & The Waves - 11.10am
Sunday 19 September
Main Stage
- Duran Duran - 9.20pm
- The Script - 7.50pm
- Supergrass - 6.30pm
- Imelda May - 5.15pm
- James Vincent McMorrow - 4pm
- Seasick Steve - 3pm
- Rock Of All Ages - 2pm
- Megan McKenna - 1.05pm
- Chinchilla - 12.15pm
- Jonjo - 11.30am
Big Top
- Razorlight - 11pm
- Propaganda DJs - 8.50pm
- Maisie Peters - 7.30pm
- Lawson - 6pm
- New Rules - 4.40pm
- Lyra - 3.30pm
- Emily Burns - 2.15pm
- Wet Leg - 1.10pm
This Feeling
- This Feeling DJs - 11.20pm
- The Crooks - 10.50pm
- The Capollos - 10pm
- Kid Violet - 9.10pm
- Garden Party - 8.20pm
- Cruel Hearts Club - 7.30pm
- Paris Street Rebels - 6.40pm
- The Feens - 5.50pm
- Headshrinkers - 5pm
- The Lilacs - 4.10pm
- The Sonder - 3.20pm
- George Hennessey - 2.30pm
- Cascade - 1.40pm
All information correct at time of publication, but is subject to change at short notice.
For the full list of stages, plus details of this year's festival, head to the official website or download the official app.