Isle Of Wight Festival 2021: Line-up & stage times

The main stage at Isle Of Wight Festival in 2019. Picture: Stockimo / Alamy Stock Photo

The veteran festival makes a belated return to the musical calendar in September, with Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol and Duran Duran all topping the bill. Find out who's on and when.

It's usually one of the first festivals of the summer, typically taking place in June. But following the COVID-19 pandemic, Isle Of Wight Festival 2021 has been moved back three months to 16 to 19 September.

Liam Gallagher tops the bill at Seaclose Park on Friday, Snow Patrol and David Guetta share top billing on Saturday and 80s legends Duran Duran close the festival on Sunday night. Elsewhere, you can see Primal Scream, Sam Fender, James, Supergrass, Kaiser Chiefs, Razorlight and more.

Here are the stage times for the main stages at Isle Of Wight Festival 2021:

Thursday 16 September

Big Top

Scouting For Girls - 9.55pm

FooR- 8.25pm

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - 7.10pm

Are You Experienced? - 6pm

This Feeling

RATS - 10.25pm

The Clause - 9.35pm

Big Image - 8.45pm

Pastel - 7.55pm

LOCK-IN - 7.05pm

Pioneers - 6.15pm

Friday 17 September

Main Stage

Liam Gallagher - 10.40pm

Tom Jones - 9pm

James - 7.15pm

Becky Hill - 6pm

You Me At Six - 4.50pm

Lona - 4pm

Big Top

Primal Scream - 11.30pm

Shed Seven - 10pm

Sigma - 8.30pm

The Snuts - 7.10pm

Lucy Blue - 6pm

Charlotte Jane - 5pm

Apollo Junction - 4pm

This Feeling

This Feeling DJs - 10.55pm

Crawlers - 10.05pm

Crystal Tides - 9.15pm

The Ruby Tuesdays - 8.25pm

Gen And The Degenerates - 7.35pm

The Skinner Brothers - 6.45pm

Serotones - 5.55pm

ROLLA - 5.05pm

Coco And The Lost - 4.15pm

Saturday 18 September

Main Stage

David Guetta - 10.15pm

Snow Patrol - 8.15pm

Sam Fender - 6.45pm

James Arthur - 5.25pm

All Saints - 4.05pm

Lightning Seeds - 2.55pm

Roachford - 1.45pm

Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly. - 12.50pm

The K's - 12pm

Big Top

Kaiser Chiefs - 11.45pm

Example - 9.30pm

Sam Feldt - 7.45pm

Maximo Park - 6.25pm

The Manor - 5pm

Ella Henderson - 3.45pm

Stone - 2.35pm

Dylan John Thomas - 1.30pm

Rebecca Hurn - 12.30pm

This Feeling

This Feeling DJs - 12.10am

Spyres - 11.40pm

Tom Lumley & The Brave Liaison - 10.50pm

Social Room - 10pm

The Royston Club - 9.10pm

The Katuns - 8.20pm

The Chase - 7.30pm

FLOWVERS - 6.40pm

The Native - 5.50pm

Spangled - 5pm

Fitzroy Holt - 4.10pm

Drool - 3.20pm

Michael Gallagher - 2.30pm

Rosellas - 1.40pm

Flechettes - 12.50pm

Megan Wyn - 12pm

Nikki & The Waves - 11.10am

Sunday 19 September

Main Stage

Duran Duran - 9.20pm

The Script - 7.50pm

Supergrass - 6.30pm

Imelda May - 5.15pm

James Vincent McMorrow - 4pm

Seasick Steve - 3pm

Rock Of All Ages - 2pm

Megan McKenna - 1.05pm

Chinchilla - 12.15pm

Jonjo - 11.30am

Big Top

Razorlight - 11pm

Propaganda DJs - 8.50pm

Maisie Peters - 7.30pm

Lawson - 6pm

New Rules - 4.40pm

Lyra - 3.30pm

Emily Burns - 2.15pm

Wet Leg - 1.10pm

This Feeling

This Feeling DJs - 11.20pm

The Crooks - 10.50pm

The Capollos - 10pm

Kid Violet - 9.10pm

Garden Party - 8.20pm

Cruel Hearts Club - 7.30pm

Paris Street Rebels - 6.40pm

The Feens - 5.50pm

Headshrinkers - 5pm

The Lilacs - 4.10pm

The Sonder - 3.20pm

George Hennessey - 2.30pm

Cascade - 1.40pm

All information correct at time of publication, but is subject to change at short notice.

For the full list of stages, plus details of this year's festival, head to the official website or download the official app.