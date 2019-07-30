VIDEO: Liam Gallagher changes Shockwave lyrics in dig at brother Noel & U2's Bono

The former Oasis frontman has let rip on stage in France about his estranged brother and his friendship with the U2 frontman.

Liam Gallagher has suggested his Shockwave single is about his brother Noel and U2's Bono.

The former Oasis frontman played a set at Carcassonne Festival in France, where he changed the lyrics to the lead single from his forthcoming album Why Me? Why Not.

Launching into the second verse of the single, which usually goes: "Backstabbed all your friends/And yes it's all about who you know" the Manchester rocker sang: "Backstabbed all your friends and yes it's all about you and Bono".

Watch a clip of the moment above.

Noel Gallagher Liam Gallagher U2 frontman Bono. Picture: Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty Images & Press & Kieran Frost/Redferns/Getty Images

The Wall of Glass singer was clearly referencing his estranged brother who has a close friendship with the U2 frontman and even supported the band on tour.

It's not the first time Liam has credited his brother and former bandmate with inspiring some of his more scathing tracks.

Back in 2017 during his gig at London's Alexandra Palace, the rocker introduced his Paper Crown single - which is taken off his debut album As You Were - telling the crowd: "Thank you very much. I'd like to dedicate this one to my brother."

Speaking to Radio X in the same year, Noel revealed he's "given up trying to defend U2" who he called "amazing".

Watch our video below:

“They get a lot of stick thrown at them, U2... In America, they're one of the great bands of all time. But in England they cop for a lot of flack, which is ridiculous when you think about the amount of records that they sell.”

He added: "I’ve given up trying to defend U2 now. I’m like, if you get it - great. If you don’t, more fool you."

