Gene Gallagher looks just like dad Liam as he poses with girlfriend in Instagram snap

Liam Gallagher's son Gene Gallagher. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Prada

The son of the former Oasis frontman shared a photo of himself and his bucket hat-wearing beau, while looking the spitting image of his dad.

Gene Gallagher has shared an image with his girlfriend, and he looks just like a younger version of his rock star dad.

The son of the former Oasis frontman got plenty of attention from the Instagram snap, which sees him sticking his tongue out at the camera as his beau dons a bucket hat.

See the couple pose below:

The youngest Gallagher son seemed to get the seal of approval from his rock star dad who wrote in the comments section: "Awwwwwwwwwww".

His mum and All Saints singer Nicole Appleton mirrored his sentiments, writing: "Yassssss!!," while her bandmate sister and his aunt Natalie Appleton wrote: "Love you Gen".

The young couple seemed to go public on Valentine's Day this year, sharing selfies on Gene's instagram with the caption: "Happy valentine from the two biggest outlaws in the world, Sid and Nancy, K and C, adore and more, love love love."

Liam Gallagher seems happy with his family relationships now, but in an interview with Q Magazine he revealed remorse over his past transgressions, which affected his marriage and his children.

Asked about if he had any regrets, he told the outlet: "Probably personal stuff.

"Breaking up marriages, being a bit of a f*king idiot with the kids.

"Dicking people about, upsetting them. But other than that ... haha!"

Meanwhile, Liam has shared his softer side when it comes to family by reaching out to Robbie Williams this week.

The pair have had a public spat or two over the years, but has shared his support for the former Take That star over what he says are issues to do with his family.

Replying to a video Williams shared about his weight and wellness, he wrote: "Oi Robbie balboa it’s LG I hear you got shit going down in your fam I’m sorry to hear that love n light going out to your family stay cool and in tune LG x".

Oi Robbie balboa it’s LG I hear you got shit going down in your fam I’m sorry to hear that love n light going out to your famiky stay cool and in tune LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 27, 2020

