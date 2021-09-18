Liam Gallagher shares photo of bloody nose after helicopter fall

18 September 2021, 19:09 | Updated: 18 September 2021, 19:12

iam Gallagher performs on stage at Isle Of Wight Festival 2021 at Seaclose Park on September 17, 2021
iam Gallagher performs on stage at Isle Of Wight Festival 2021 at Seaclose Park on September 17, 2021. Picture: Mark Holloway/Redferns/Getty

The former Oasis man took a tumble after headlining the Isle Of Wight Festival.

Liam Gallagher has split his nose open after he fell out of a helicopter last night leaving the Isle Of Wight festival.

The former Oasis legend has been left battered and bruised after he accidentally took a tumble out of the aircraft and plunged to the ground following his headline set at the festival, held at Seaclose Park, in Newport on Friday (17 September).

Taking to Twitter, the star uploaded a photograph of his bandaged hooter and wrote: "So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x"

Fans were quick to check in on the former Oasis singer, with one wishing him a "speedy recovery" and another asking him how he managed to fall out of a helicopter and escape with just a gash on his nose and a split lip, to which Liam replied: "Who knows?"

When a follower questioned how far he'd fallen, Liam joked: "100 thousand feet you bumbaclart"

The singer even teased that his bloody snout will feature on the cover of his next album.

He tweeted: "Got the cover shot for Nxt album c’mon you nose LG x (sic)"

Liam Gallagher performs on stage at during Isle Of Wight Festival 2021
Liam Gallagher performs on stage at during Isle Of Wight Festival 2021. Picture: Mark Holloway/Redferns/Getty

Gallagher also thanked his fans who watched him perform on the main stage at the Isle of Wight Festival, branding the crowd "bonkers."

He penned: "Isle of white you were bonkers I love you stay safe and remember it’s not where your from it’s how many coronas you can have while eating mushy peas LG x"

Liam's Isle Of Wight headline set was a well-received collection of solo songs and Oasis classics, starting the set with the opening tracks from the first two Oasis album: Rock 'N' Roll Star and Hello.

Liam Gallagher at the Isle Of Wight Festival 2021 setlist .

  • Hello
  • Rock 'n' Roll Star 
  • Morning Glory
  • Wall of Glass
  • Halo
  • Shockwave
  • Why Me? Why Not.
  • Cigarettes & Alcohol
  • Stand by Me
  • Greedy Soul
  • The River
  • Supersonic
  • Acquiesce
  • Roll With It
  • Live Forever
  • Wonderwall 

Latest Videos

Chris and Dom wait to hear the results of today's Prize Dump Tour

Its the final day of the Prize Dump Tour but Chris Moyles has gone ROGUE
Chris Moyles and Dom head to winner Ross in West Sussex

Prize Dump Tour Day 3: Chris and Dom head to Crowborough

Royal Blood's Mike Kerr teases what to expect from their homecoming gig

Royal Blood: "We're gonna pull out all the stops at Brighton Centre gig"

Royal Blood

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump heads to Oxford

The Chris Moyles Prize Dump Tour Day 2: The team head to Oxford!

Liam Gallagher Songs

Liam Gallagher Latest

See more Liam Gallagher Latest

Liam Gallagher answers his Most Googled Questions

WATCH: Liam Gallagher answers his most Googled questions

Liam Gallagher giving brother Noel a kiss.

Noel Gallagher admits brother Liam is the more successful solo artist

Noel Gallagher

Emma Raducanu has a fan in Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher praises "celestial talent" of tennis star Emma Raducanu

News

Liam Gallagher at Benicassim 2009; Noel Gallagher at Melt! Festival 2009

The last song Liam and Noel Gallagher performed together

Oasis

Liam Gallagher played his free NHS gig on Tuesday 17 August

Liam Gallagher's setlist for his free NHS Gig at The O2, London