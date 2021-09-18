Liam Gallagher shares photo of bloody nose after helicopter fall

iam Gallagher performs on stage at Isle Of Wight Festival 2021 at Seaclose Park on September 17, 2021. Picture: Mark Holloway/Redferns/Getty

The former Oasis man took a tumble after headlining the Isle Of Wight Festival.

Liam Gallagher has split his nose open after he fell out of a helicopter last night leaving the Isle Of Wight festival.

The former Oasis legend has been left battered and bruised after he accidentally took a tumble out of the aircraft and plunged to the ground following his headline set at the festival, held at Seaclose Park, in Newport on Friday (17 September).

Got the cover shot for Nxt album c’mon you nose LG x pic.twitter.com/0QIXV5djxk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 18, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the star uploaded a photograph of his bandaged hooter and wrote: "So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x"

Fans were quick to check in on the former Oasis singer, with one wishing him a "speedy recovery" and another asking him how he managed to fall out of a helicopter and escape with just a gash on his nose and a split lip, to which Liam replied: "Who knows?"

When a follower questioned how far he'd fallen, Liam joked: "100 thousand feet you bumbaclart"

The singer even teased that his bloody snout will feature on the cover of his next album.

He tweeted: "Got the cover shot for Nxt album c’mon you nose LG x (sic)"

Liam Gallagher performs on stage at during Isle Of Wight Festival 2021. Picture: Mark Holloway/Redferns/Getty

Gallagher also thanked his fans who watched him perform on the main stage at the Isle of Wight Festival, branding the crowd "bonkers."

He penned: "Isle of white you were bonkers I love you stay safe and remember it’s not where your from it’s how many coronas you can have while eating mushy peas LG x"

Liam's Isle Of Wight headline set was a well-received collection of solo songs and Oasis classics, starting the set with the opening tracks from the first two Oasis album: Rock 'N' Roll Star and Hello.

