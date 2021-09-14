Sam Fender: Get You Down is about how insecurity affects my relationships

Sam Fender. Picture: Press/Jack Whitefield

By Jenny Mensah

The Geordie singer-songwriter says his Get You Down single is about how his insecurities have affected his relationships.

Sam Fender has explained why his new single Get You Down is one of the "more personal" tracks on his upcoming album.

The singer-songwriter is set to release Seventeen Going Under on 8 October and he's shared another deeply reflective and honest take from the album.

The whole record is about growing up and the self-esteem issues that you carry into your adult life," revealed Fender. "This song in particular is about how insecurity has affected my relationships. Definitely one of the more personal ones".

Listen to Get You Down, which is our Radio X Record Of The Week, here:

The song comes after the release of his album's title track Seventeen Going Under as well as the energetic Howdon Aldi Death Queue, which saw Extreme Fishing's Robson Green and Tom Brittney star inits video.

Previously speaking about his second studio album, Fender said: "This album is a coming of age story. It’s about growing up. It’s a celebration of life after hardship, and it’s a celebration of surviving."

Pre-order Sam Fender's Seventeen Going Under album now.

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under track listing

Seventeen Going Under Getting’ Started Aye Get You Down Long Way Off Spit Of You Last To Make It Home The Leveller Mantra Paradigms The Dying Light

After a triumphant set at TRNMST Festival this weekend, Fender is now set for a string of festival dates and his own sold out solo gigs at the likes of Manchester's Victoria Warehouse, London's O2 Academy, Brixton and two dates at London's Alexandra Palace.

See Sam Fender's 2021 tour dates:

15 September – Victoria Warehouse, Manchester SOLD OUT

16 September – Victoria Warehouse, Manchester SOLD OUT

18 September – Isle of Wight Festival

19 September – This Is Tomorrow, Newcastle (festival show)

25 September – O2 Academy, Brixton SOLD OUT

18 November – Newcastle Arena SOLD OUT

20 November – Alexandra Palace, London SOLD OUT

21 November – Alexandra Palace, London SOLD OUT

24 November – Leeds Arena SOLD OUT

25 November – Cardiff Arena SOLD OUT