Liam Gallagher’s best quotes
21 September 2019, 07:00 | Updated: 21 September 2019, 07:01
To celebrate Liam Gallagher's birthday, let's remember some of the most rock 'n' roll things he's said.
I was walking along and this chair came flying past me, and another, and another, and I thought, man, is this gonna be a good night."
“I’m not an entertainer. But I do entertain people.”
“I am a tender, beautiful and loving guy that happens to slap a photographer now and then because they get in my way.”
“I’ve only been down Oxford Street once. It was a few years ago after an awards ceremony. It was three in the morning. And I got arrested.”
“I’ve mellowed, but not in the sense of liking Radiohead or Coldplay.”
“I’m not thinking about anything except getting the message across. I don’t even know what the f**king message is!”
“Rock stars exercising? I don't think it's right. You either got it or you ain’t.”
“I said to Marilyn Manson: 'Your music’s shit, but your f**kin’ show was mental’.”
“I’m an average lad who was born in Burnage who played conkers. Conkers, mate. Conkers. The lot. And now I'm in a band and nothing's changed.”
“Americans want grungy people stabbing themselves in the head onstage. They get a bright bunch like us, with deodorant on, they don’t get it.”
“I’ll never have a bad word about Oasis, it was f**king amazing. It’s why I’m adored by millions. But it’s over.”
“That’s the story of my life, mate, I’m always having to go one louder.”