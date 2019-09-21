Liam Gallagher’s best quotes

21 September 2019, 07:00 | Updated: 21 September 2019, 07:01

Liam Gallagher performing live with Oasis in 2000
Liam Gallagher performing live with Oasis in 2000. Picture: DAN CALLISTER Online USA Inc/Getty Images

To celebrate Liam Gallagher's birthday, let's remember some of the most rock 'n' roll things he's said.

  1. I was walking along and this chair came flying past me, and another, and another, and I thought, man, is this gonna be a good night."

    Liam Gallagher
    Liam Gallagher. Picture: Rune Hellestad/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

  2. “I’m not an entertainer. But I do entertain people.”

    Liam Gallagher perfoming with Oasis in Utrecht, January 1996
    Liam Gallagher perfoming with Oasis in Utrecht, January 1996. Picture: Frans Schellekens/Redferns/Getty

  3. “I am a tender, beautiful and loving guy that happens to slap a photographer now and then because they get in my way.”

    Liam Gallagher Throwing Beer Over A Photographer in 1996
    Liam Gallagher Throwing Beer Over A Photographer in 1996. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

  4. “I’ve only been down Oxford Street once. It was a few years ago after an awards ceremony. It was three in the morning. And I got arrested.”

    Liam Gallagher in London in 2005
    Liam Gallagher in London in 2005. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

  5. “I’ve mellowed, but not in the sense of liking Radiohead or Coldplay.”

    Liam Gallagher at the MTV Video Music Awards 1996
    Liam Gallagher at the MTV Video Music Awards 1996. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

  6. “I’m not thinking about anything except getting the message across. I don’t even know what the f**king message is!”

    Liam Gallagher on stage with Oasis
    Liam Gallagher on stage with Oasis. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images

  7. “Rock stars exercising? I don't think it's right. You either got it or you ain’t.”

    Liam Gallagher Vs Damon Albarn at the Soccer Six tournament in May 1996
    Liam Gallagher Vs Damon Albarn at the Soccer Six tournament in May 1996. Picture: Photoshot/Getty Images

  8. “I said to Marilyn Manson: 'Your music’s shit, but your f**kin’ show was mental’.”

    Liam Gallagher live in 2018
    Liam Gallagher live in 2018. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  9. “I’m an average lad who was born in Burnage who played conkers. Conkers, mate. Conkers. The lot. And now I'm in a band and nothing's changed.”

    Liam Gallagher attends the World Premiere of "Liam Gallagher: As It Was" at Alexandra Palace on June 06, 2019
    Liam Gallagher attends the World Premiere of "Liam Gallagher: As It Was" at Alexandra Palace on June 06, 2019. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage.Getty Images

  10. “Americans want grungy people stabbing themselves in the head onstage. They get a bright bunch like us, with deodorant on, they don’t get it.”

    Liam Gallagher performs in Italy, 2019
    Liam Gallagher performs in Italy, 2019. Picture: Roberto Finizio/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  11. “I’ll never have a bad word about Oasis, it was f**king amazing. It’s why I’m adored by millions. But it’s over.”

    Liam Gallagher on stage with Oasis
    Liam Gallagher on stage with Oasis. Picture: Marc Marnie/Redferns/Getty Images

  12. “That’s the story of my life, mate, I’m always having to go one louder.”

    Liam Gallagher live in Italy in 2018
    Liam Gallagher live in Italy in 2018. Picture: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

