Supergrass at South Facing Festival 2021: Dates, line-up, stage times, weather and more

By Jenny Mensah

The Alright rockers are topping the bill at the new Crystal Palace festival this week. Find out everything you need to know.

South Facing Festival is a brand new concert series taking over London's Crystal Palace, which will features several headline performances across the month of August.

One such headliner to take to the Crystal Park Bowl is Supergrass, who will bring hits from across their almost three decade long career to the stage.

Find out everything you need to know about the gig, including other acts playing the same night, opening and stage times and what else to expect here.

When does South Facing Festival take place?

South Facing Festival takes place from 6-9 August 2021.

What dates do Supergrass headline South Facing Festival?

Supergrass will headline South Facing Festival on Friday 20 August 2021.

The Cribs will join Supergrass at South Facing Festival 2021. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

Who else is on the bill that day?

The Cribs will also play the new festival as well as Chappaqua Wrestling.

What are the stage times?

17:30 – Doors

18:15 – Chappaqua Wrestling

19:30 – The Cribs

21:00 – Supergrass (last entry is at 9pm)

How do you get to South Facing Festival?

South Facing Festival takes place at the Crystal Palace Park Bowl in Crystal Palace Park.

The event's official address is Crystal Palace Park Road, London SE26 6UT London.

What is the weather forecast for Supergrass at South Facing Festival?

According to BBC Weather, Crystal Palace will be mostly dry with a light cloud and gentle breeze. The day itself will be see highs of 20 degrees and lows of 14 degrees and when Supergrass hit the stage at 9pm it's predicted to be around 19 degrees.

Do you need a COVID Pass for South Facing Festival?

Festival-goers must present a COVID Pass or a negative lateral test48 hours before the event. The festival states: "The NHS App is required to gain entry into South Facing Festival COVID pass. This app will host your NHS COVIS PASS for the event."

Visit southfacingfestival.com for more information.