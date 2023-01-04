The 23 biggest gigs and tours to come in 2023

4 January 2023, 15:37 | Updated: 4 January 2023, 15:44

Heading out on tour in 2023: Arctic Monkeys, Paramore and Sam Fender
Heading out on tour in 2023: Arctic Monkeys, Paramore and Sam Fender. Picture: Sipa US / Jill O'Donnell / Alamy Stock Photo / Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

2023 is already looking like it's going to be a HUGE year for live music... here are just some of the highlights, as picked by Radio X, from Arctic Monkeys to Sam Fender to Paramore.

  1. Inhaler UK tour

    February, May and July 2023

    The Irish band will be embarking on a world tour to support their second album, Cuts & Bruises, which is released on 17th February.

    • 16th February Leeds, O2 Academy
    • 17th February Newcastle, NX
    • 18th February Liverpool University, The Mountford Hall
    • 20th February Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA
    • 21st February Cardiff, University Great Hall
    • 23rd February Nottingham, Rock City
    • 24th February Birmingham, O2 Academy 1
    • 25th February Bristol, O2 Academy 1
    • 19th May Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
    • 20th May London, O2 Academy Brixton
    • 8th July TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow Green

    Read more

  2. The Lathums UK tour

    March 2023

    The Wigan lads - whose single Say My Name was voted Record Of The Year 2022 by Radio X listeners last month - will take their new album From Nothing To A Little Bit More out on the road in the Spring.

    • 6th March 2023: Liverpool - Mountford Hall
    • 7th March 2023: Newcastle - Northumbria Students Union
    • 9th March 2023: Sheffield - O2 Academy
    • 10th March 2023: Glasgow - O2 Academy
    • 11th March 2023: Manchester - Albert Hall
    • 13th March 2023: Norwich - The Waterfront
    • 14th March 2023: Cardiff - University(Great Hall)
    • 16th March 2023: Nottingham - Rock City
    • 17th March 2023: Birmingham - O2 Institute
    • 18th March 2023: London - The Roundhouse

  3. Paramore UK dates

    April 2023

    The US band will be unveiling their new album This Is Why on a tour that features Bloc Party as special guests.

    • 15th April 2023: Cardiff - International Arena
    • 17th April 2023: Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
    • 18th April 2023: Manchester, AO Arena
    • 20th April 2023: London, The O2
    • 22nd April 2023: Birmingham, Utilita Arena

    Read more

  4. DMA'S UK tour

    April 2023

    The Glow trio - comprised of Tommy O'Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason - will kick off their dates at Cambridge's Corn Exchange on Wednesday 5th April and round up their string of gigs at Londons O2 Academy Brixton at Friday 21st April.

    • Wednesday 5th April: Cambridge - Corn Exchange
    • Thursday 6th April: Exeter - The Great Hall
    • Friday 7th April: Bournemouth - O2 Academy
    • Sunday 9th April: Aylesbury - Waterside Theatre
    • Monday 10th April: Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill
    • Wednesday 12 April: Lincoln - The Engine Shed
    • Thursday 13th April: Bradford - St. George's Gall
    • Saturday 15th April: Middlesbrough - Town Hall
    • Sunday 16th April: Dundee - Fat Sam's
    • Monday 17th April: Aberdeen - Music Hall
    • Wednesday 19th April: Glasgow - O2 Academy
    • Thursday 20th April: Manchester - 02 Apollo
    • Friday 21st April: London - O2 Academy Brixton

    Read more

  5. Arctic Monkeys at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

    9th and 10th June 2023

    The Monkeys play two massive homecoming shows in June, but they are just two gigs that form part of the band's massive UK tour in support of their recent album The Car. These dates will be epic - and include a three-night run at London's Emirates Stadium.

    Read more

  6. Blur - Wembley Stadium

    8th and 9th July 2023

    Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Dave Rowntree and Alex James will be playing the iconic London venue with support from Self Esteem, Slowthai and Jockstrap.

    Read more

  7. Elton John at Glastonbury

    Sunday 25th June 2023

    The iconic singer-songwriter will close the 2023 festival - and, he says, this will be the final show of his last ever UK tour!

  8. Red Hot Chili Peppers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Hampden Park

    1. 21st July 2023 and 23rd July 2023

    The Chilis world tour - featuring the return of guitarist John Frusciante - winds up with two huge UK dates: Spurs' stadium in London on 21st July and Glasgow's Hampden Park on the 23rd.

    Read more

  9. Gun N'Roses at BST Hyde Park

    30th June 2023

    GNR head a line-up of shows at the annual Hyde Park bash, which will also see sets from Take That, P!nk, Billy Joel, Blackpink and Bruce Springsteen (see below)

  10. Pulp at Neighbourhood Weekender

    28th May 2023

    Jarvis Cocker and co bring their highly-anticipated reunion shows to Warrington's Victoria Park as part of the Neighbourhood Weekender festival. The Kooks, The Wombats, Self Esteem and Anne-Marie are also on the bill.

    Read more

  11. Sam Fender St James's Park

    9th and 10th June 2023

    "It's a childhood dream come true," says Sam of his two massive homecoming shows in June. "This is is literally gonna be the biggest show we've ever done - our first stadium show, which is so weird to say! I can't wait, it's gonna be absolutely lush and I hope to see yas all there."

    Read more

  12. Jamie T at Finsbury Park

    30th June 2023

    Following the release of his album The Theory Of Whatever in 2022, Jamie T is set for a mammoth date at the North London Park in June.

    Read more

  13. Noel Gallagher at Wythenshawe Park

    26th August 2023

    The former Oasis legend will play an epic, open-air hometown gig at Wythenshawe Park in Manchester.

    Read more

  14. Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine at Boardmasters 2023

    The festival, which takes place on Fistral Beach in Cornwall, is set to return for another glorious year of sand, sea, surf and music. Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine have been announced as headliners so far, with many more acts joining them on the bill.

  15. Reading and Leeds Festivals 2023

    25th to 27th August 2023

    The twin festivals - which take place in Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park - have confirmed its stellar line-up so far, with Sam Fender, The Killers, Foals, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons and Lewis Capaldi all topping the bill.

    Read more

  16. TRNSMT Festival

    7th to 9th July 2023

    The festival will return to Glasgow Green across the first weekend of July with Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 as headliners.

    Read more

  17. Blink-182 UK tour dates

    September and October 2023

    The "classic" line-up of the band will perform together for the first time since 2014, now that Tom DeLonge has rejoined bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker. They will play:

    • 2 September OVO Hydro, Glasgow
    • 4th September SSE Arena, Belfast
    • 11th October London, The O2 Arena
    • 14th October Birmingham, Utilita Arena
    • 16th October Manchester, AO Arena

    Read more

  18. Courteeners at Heaton Park

    9th June 2023

    Liam Fray and co shared their plans to mark 15 years of their debut album, with a homecoming show which will see them return to Heaton Park on Friday 9th June next year.

    Read more

  19. Iggy Pop and Blondie - Crystal Palace Park 1 July

    1st July 2023

    Iggy Pop is set to play a special one-off show at London's Crystal Palace Park. Dog Day Afternoon will see Godfather of punk play a headline show, joined by very special guests Blondie.

    Read more

  20. Bruce Springsteen BST Hyde Park

    6th and 8th July 2023

    The Boss - and the E Street Band, obvs - will play two nights at the iconic Hyde Park as part of this year's BST shows.

    Read more

  21. Blossoms at Sounds Of The City

    5th and 8th July 2023

    The Stockport five-piece will play a bill-topping, homecoming set at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on Thursday 6th July and a headline at Leeds' Millennium Square on Saturday 8th July.

    Read more

  22. Muse UK dates

    May and June 2023

    The dynamic trio will be bringing their latest album, Will Of The People, to the nation's parks and stadia this Spring. Royal Blood will support on some of the dates.

    • Saturday 27th May – Plymouth Home Park
    • Tuesday 20th June – Huddersfield John Smith’s Stadium
    • Friday 23rd June – Glasgow Bellahouston Park
    • Sunday 25th June – Milton Keynes The National Bowl

    Read more

  23. Latitude Festival 2023

    20th to 23rd July 2023

    The festival, which takes place in Suffolk's idyllic Henham Park, has confirmed Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra as its headliners, plus the first live show in 10 years from punk icon Siouxsie.

    Read more

