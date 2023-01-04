The 23 biggest gigs and tours to come in 2023
4 January 2023, 15:37 | Updated: 4 January 2023, 15:44
2023 is already looking like it's going to be a HUGE year for live music... here are just some of the highlights, as picked by Radio X, from Arctic Monkeys to Sam Fender to Paramore.
-
Inhaler UK tour
February, May and July 2023
The Irish band will be embarking on a world tour to support their second album, Cuts & Bruises, which is released on 17th February.
- 16th February Leeds, O2 Academy
- 17th February Newcastle, NX
- 18th February Liverpool University, The Mountford Hall
- 20th February Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA
- 21st February Cardiff, University Great Hall
- 23rd February Nottingham, Rock City
- 24th February Birmingham, O2 Academy 1
- 25th February Bristol, O2 Academy 1
- 19th May Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
- 20th May London, O2 Academy Brixton
- 8th July TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow Green
We’re taking our new album ‘Cuts & Bruises’ out on the road with us next year. We can’t wait to see you out there. Counting down the days. All tickets on sale at 9am local time on Friday 21st October— Inhaler (@InhalerDublin) October 14, 2022
Inhaler x pic.twitter.com/P3hxNSl2x9
-
The Lathums UK tour
March 2023
The Wigan lads - whose single Say My Name was voted Record Of The Year 2022 by Radio X listeners last month - will take their new album From Nothing To A Little Bit More out on the road in the Spring.
- 6th March 2023: Liverpool - Mountford Hall
- 7th March 2023: Newcastle - Northumbria Students Union
- 9th March 2023: Sheffield - O2 Academy
- 10th March 2023: Glasgow - O2 Academy
- 11th March 2023: Manchester - Albert Hall
- 13th March 2023: Norwich - The Waterfront
- 14th March 2023: Cardiff - University(Great Hall)
- 16th March 2023: Nottingham - Rock City
- 17th March 2023: Birmingham - O2 Institute
- 18th March 2023: London - The Roundhouse
Yes! With the announcement of their upcoming brand new album @TheLathums have also confirmed details of their biggest UK tour to date in Spring 2023. 😍— See Tickets (@seetickets) October 27, 2022
Set your reminders now! ⏰ Tickets go on sale 9am Thursday 3 Nov - https://t.co/qH5nawHv8h pic.twitter.com/ZFRlCWD9P7
-
Paramore UK dates
April 2023
The US band will be unveiling their new album This Is Why on a tour that features Bloc Party as special guests.
- 15th April 2023: Cardiff - International Arena
- 17th April 2023: Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
- 18th April 2023: Manchester, AO Arena
- 20th April 2023: London, The O2
- 22nd April 2023: Birmingham, Utilita Arena
-
DMA'S UK tour
April 2023
The Glow trio - comprised of Tommy O'Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason - will kick off their dates at Cambridge's Corn Exchange on Wednesday 5th April and round up their string of gigs at Londons O2 Academy Brixton at Friday 21st April.
- Wednesday 5th April: Cambridge - Corn Exchange
- Thursday 6th April: Exeter - The Great Hall
- Friday 7th April: Bournemouth - O2 Academy
- Sunday 9th April: Aylesbury - Waterside Theatre
- Monday 10th April: Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill
- Wednesday 12 April: Lincoln - The Engine Shed
- Thursday 13th April: Bradford - St. George's Gall
- Saturday 15th April: Middlesbrough - Town Hall
- Sunday 16th April: Dundee - Fat Sam's
- Monday 17th April: Aberdeen - Music Hall
- Wednesday 19th April: Glasgow - O2 Academy
- Thursday 20th April: Manchester - 02 Apollo
- Friday 21st April: London - O2 Academy Brixton
Excited to announce our UK album tour! For early ticket access, pre-order ‘How Many Dreams?’ from our official store in any format before 6pm BST Mon 24th Oct. You’ll get an exclusive access code for the ticket pre-sale Tue 25th Oct.— DMA'S (@dmasmusic) October 19, 2022
Can't wait to play these songs for you live! pic.twitter.com/B7TVowIkN2
-
Arctic Monkeys at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
9th and 10th June 2023
The Monkeys play two massive homecoming shows in June, but they are just two gigs that form part of the band's massive UK tour in support of their recent album The Car. These dates will be epic - and include a three-night run at London's Emirates Stadium.
-
Blur - Wembley Stadium
8th and 9th July 2023
Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Dave Rowntree and Alex James will be playing the iconic London venue with support from Self Esteem, Slowthai and Jockstrap.
-
Elton John at Glastonbury
Sunday 25th June 2023
The iconic singer-songwriter will close the 2023 festival - and, he says, this will be the final show of his last ever UK tour!
-
Red Hot Chili Peppers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Hampden Park
- 21st July 2023 and 23rd July 2023
The Chilis world tour - featuring the return of guitarist John Frusciante - winds up with two huge UK dates: Spurs' stadium in London on 21st July and Glasgow's Hampden Park on the 23rd.
-
Gun N'Roses at BST Hyde Park
30th June 2023
GNR head a line-up of shows at the annual Hyde Park bash, which will also see sets from Take That, P!nk, Billy Joel, Blackpink and Bruce Springsteen (see below)
-
Pulp at Neighbourhood Weekender
28th May 2023
Jarvis Cocker and co bring their highly-anticipated reunion shows to Warrington's Victoria Park as part of the Neighbourhood Weekender festival. The Kooks, The Wombats, Self Esteem and Anne-Marie are also on the bill.
-
Sam Fender St James's Park
9th and 10th June 2023
"It's a childhood dream come true," says Sam of his two massive homecoming shows in June. "This is is literally gonna be the biggest show we've ever done - our first stadium show, which is so weird to say! I can't wait, it's gonna be absolutely lush and I hope to see yas all there."
An #NUFC fan fulfilling a childhood dream... ⚫️⚪️@samfendermusic is coming to St. James' Park in 2023!— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 2, 2022
Tickets go on sale next Friday (9th of September) at 10am ⤵️
-
Jamie T at Finsbury Park
30th June 2023
Following the release of his album The Theory Of Whatever in 2022, Jamie T is set for a mammoth date at the North London Park in June.
London! Tickets for my biggest show ever at Finsbury Park are on sale now. See ya there x https://t.co/Xu0IukG2bZ pic.twitter.com/JwDVc8RM20— Jamie T (@jamietmusic) August 5, 2022
-
Noel Gallagher at Wythenshawe Park
26th August 2023
The former Oasis legend will play an epic, open-air hometown gig at Wythenshawe Park in Manchester.
-
Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine at Boardmasters 2023
The festival, which takes place on Fistral Beach in Cornwall, is set to return for another glorious year of sand, sea, surf and music. Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine have been announced as headliners so far, with many more acts joining them on the bill.
-
Reading and Leeds Festivals 2023
25th to 27th August 2023
The twin festivals - which take place in Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park - have confirmed its stellar line-up so far, with Sam Fender, The Killers, Foals, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons and Lewis Capaldi all topping the bill.
HERE ARE YOUR FIRST NAMES FOR #RANDL23 ❤️💛@LoyleCarner, @wetlegband, Central Cee, Steve Lacy and @BeckyHill plus your headliners and LOADS more join us for one huge August bank holiday weekend 🔥 pic.twitter.com/loMmEOyDkQ— Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) December 9, 2022
-
TRNSMT Festival
7th to 9th July 2023
The festival will return to Glasgow Green across the first weekend of July with Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 as headliners.
-
Blink-182 UK tour dates
September and October 2023
The "classic" line-up of the band will perform together for the first time since 2014, now that Tom DeLonge has rejoined bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker. They will play:
- 2 September OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 4th September SSE Arena, Belfast
- 11th October London, The O2 Arena
- 14th October Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 16th October Manchester, AO Arena
-
Courteeners at Heaton Park
9th June 2023
Liam Fray and co shared their plans to mark 15 years of their debut album, with a homecoming show which will see them return to Heaton Park on Friday 9th June next year.
-
Iggy Pop and Blondie - Crystal Palace Park 1 July
1st July 2023
Iggy Pop is set to play a special one-off show at London's Crystal Palace Park. Dog Day Afternoon will see Godfather of punk play a headline show, joined by very special guests Blondie.
Do you have your tickets? https://t.co/a4X3ArUVBo@BlondieOfficial #generationsex #fun pic.twitter.com/GdN0XRcjMk— Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) November 18, 2022
-
Bruce Springsteen BST Hyde Park
6th and 8th July 2023
The Boss - and the E Street Band, obvs - will play two nights at the iconic Hyde Park as part of this year's BST shows.
Tickets have now sold out for @Springsteen and the E Street Band. We're so excited to welcome you all to Hyde Park next summer. See you there! pic.twitter.com/wABYHQzuHZ— BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) July 22, 2022
-
Blossoms at Sounds Of The City
5th and 8th July 2023
The Stockport five-piece will play a bill-topping, homecoming set at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on Thursday 6th July and a headline at Leeds' Millennium Square on Saturday 8th July.
We’re playing two big summer headline shows at Manchester Castlefield Bowl on Thursday 6th July with special guests @inspiralsband + Leeds Millennium Square on Saturday 8th July with special guest @MilesKaneMusic. Tickets on sale 9am Thursday 15th December https://t.co/kDlsoKstDZ pic.twitter.com/3zRVJGkzXl— B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) December 12, 2022
-
Muse UK dates
May and June 2023
The dynamic trio will be bringing their latest album, Will Of The People, to the nation's parks and stadia this Spring. Royal Blood will support on some of the dates.
- Saturday 27th May – Plymouth Home Park
- Tuesday 20th June – Huddersfield John Smith’s Stadium
- Friday 23rd June – Glasgow Bellahouston Park
- Sunday 25th June – Milton Keynes The National Bowl
-
Latitude Festival 2023
20th to 23rd July 2023
The festival, which takes place in Suffolk's idyllic Henham Park, has confirmed Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra as its headliners, plus the first live show in 10 years from punk icon Siouxsie.