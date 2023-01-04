The 23 biggest gigs and tours to come in 2023

2023 is already looking like it's going to be a HUGE year for live music... here are just some of the highlights, as picked by Radio X, from Arctic Monkeys to Sam Fender to Paramore.

Inhaler UK tour February, May and July 2023 The Irish band will be embarking on a world tour to support their second album, Cuts & Bruises, which is released on 17th February. 16th February Leeds, O2 Academy

17th February Newcastle, NX

18th February Liverpool University, The Mountford Hall

20th February Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

21st February Cardiff, University Great Hall

23rd February Nottingham, Rock City

24th February Birmingham, O2 Academy 1

25th February Bristol, O2 Academy 1

19th May Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

20th May London, O2 Academy Brixton

8th July TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow Green Read more We’re taking our new album ‘Cuts & Bruises’ out on the road with us next year. We can’t wait to see you out there. Counting down the days. All tickets on sale at 9am local time on Friday 21st October

Inhaler x pic.twitter.com/P3hxNSl2x9 — Inhaler (@InhalerDublin) October 14, 2022

The Lathums UK tour March 2023 The Wigan lads - whose single Say My Name was voted Record Of The Year 2022 by Radio X listeners last month - will take their new album From Nothing To A Little Bit More out on the road in the Spring. 6th March 2023: Liverpool - Mountford Hall

7th March 2023: Newcastle - Northumbria Students Union

9th March 2023: Sheffield - O2 Academy

10th March 2023: Glasgow - O2 Academy

11th March 2023: Manchester - Albert Hall

13th March 2023: Norwich - The Waterfront

14th March 2023: Cardiff - University(Great Hall)

16th March 2023: Nottingham - Rock City

17th March 2023: Birmingham - O2 Institute

18th March 2023: London - The Roundhouse Yes! With the announcement of their upcoming brand new album @TheLathums have also confirmed details of their biggest UK tour to date in Spring 2023. 😍



Set your reminders now! ⏰ Tickets go on sale 9am Thursday 3 Nov - https://t.co/qH5nawHv8h pic.twitter.com/ZFRlCWD9P7 — See Tickets (@seetickets) October 27, 2022

Paramore UK dates April 2023 The US band will be unveiling their new album This Is Why on a tour that features Bloc Party as special guests. 15th April 2023: Cardiff - International Arena

17th April 2023: Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

18th April 2023: Manchester, AO Arena

20th April 2023: London, The O2

22nd April 2023: Birmingham, Utilita Arena Read more

DMA'S UK tour April 2023 The Glow trio - comprised of Tommy O'Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason - will kick off their dates at Cambridge's Corn Exchange on Wednesday 5th April and round up their string of gigs at Londons O2 Academy Brixton at Friday 21st April. Wednesday 5th April: Cambridge - Corn Exchange

Thursday 6th April: Exeter - The Great Hall

Friday 7th April: Bournemouth - O2 Academy

Sunday 9th April: Aylesbury - Waterside Theatre

Monday 10th April: Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill

Wednesday 12 April: Lincoln - The Engine Shed

Thursday 13th April: Bradford - St. George's Gall

Saturday 15th April: Middlesbrough - Town Hall

Sunday 16th April: Dundee - Fat Sam's

Monday 17th April: Aberdeen - Music Hall

Wednesday 19th April: Glasgow - O2 Academy

Thursday 20th April: Manchester - 02 Apollo

Friday 21st April: London - O2 Academy Brixton Read more Excited to announce our UK album tour! For early ticket access, pre-order ‘How Many Dreams?’ from our official store in any format before 6pm BST Mon 24th Oct. You’ll get an exclusive access code for the ticket pre-sale Tue 25th Oct.



Can't wait to play these songs for you live! pic.twitter.com/B7TVowIkN2 — DMA'S (@dmasmusic) October 19, 2022

Arctic Monkeys at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield 9th and 10th June 2023 The Monkeys play two massive homecoming shows in June, but they are just two gigs that form part of the band's massive UK tour in support of their recent album The Car. These dates will be epic - and include a three-night run at London's Emirates Stadium. Read more View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arctic Monkeys (@arcticmonkeys)

Blur - Wembley Stadium 8th and 9th July 2023 Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Dave Rowntree and Alex James will be playing the iconic London venue with support from Self Esteem, Slowthai and Jockstrap. Read more

Elton John at Glastonbury Sunday 25th June 2023 The iconic singer-songwriter will close the 2023 festival - and, he says, this will be the final show of his last ever UK tour! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glastonbury Festival (@glastofest)

Red Hot Chili Peppers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Hampden Park 21st July 2023 and 23rd July 2023 The Chilis world tour - featuring the return of guitarist John Frusciante - winds up with two huge UK dates: Spurs' stadium in London on 21st July and Glasgow's Hampden Park on the 23rd. Read more View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Hot Chili Peppers (@chilipeppers)

Gun N'Roses at BST Hyde Park 30th June 2023 GNR head a line-up of shows at the annual Hyde Park bash, which will also see sets from Take That, P!nk, Billy Joel, Blackpink and Bruce Springsteen (see below) View this post on Instagram A post shared by BST Hyde Park (@bsthydepark)

Pulp at Neighbourhood Weekender 28th May 2023 Jarvis Cocker and co bring their highly-anticipated reunion shows to Warrington's Victoria Park as part of the Neighbourhood Weekender festival. The Kooks, The Wombats, Self Esteem and Anne-Marie are also on the bill. Read more View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBHD Weekender (@nbhdweekender)

Sam Fender St James's Park 9th and 10th June 2023 "It's a childhood dream come true," says Sam of his two massive homecoming shows in June. "This is is literally gonna be the biggest show we've ever done - our first stadium show, which is so weird to say! I can't wait, it's gonna be absolutely lush and I hope to see yas all there." Read more An #NUFC fan fulfilling a childhood dream... ⚫️⚪️@samfendermusic is coming to St. James' Park in 2023!



Tickets go on sale next Friday (9th of September) at 10am ⤵️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 2, 2022

Jamie T at Finsbury Park 30th June 2023 Following the release of his album The Theory Of Whatever in 2022, Jamie T is set for a mammoth date at the North London Park in June. Read more London! Tickets for my biggest show ever at Finsbury Park are on sale now. See ya there x https://t.co/Xu0IukG2bZ pic.twitter.com/JwDVc8RM20 — Jamie T (@jamietmusic) August 5, 2022

Noel Gallagher at Wythenshawe Park 26th August 2023 The former Oasis legend will play an epic, open-air hometown gig at Wythenshawe Park in Manchester. Read more

Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine at Boardmasters 2023 The festival, which takes place on Fistral Beach in Cornwall, is set to return for another glorious year of sand, sea, surf and music. Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine have been announced as headliners so far, with many more acts joining them on the bill.

Reading and Leeds Festivals 2023 25th to 27th August 2023 The twin festivals - which take place in Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park - have confirmed its stellar line-up so far, with Sam Fender, The Killers, Foals, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons and Lewis Capaldi all topping the bill. Read more HERE ARE YOUR FIRST NAMES FOR #RANDL23 ❤️💛@LoyleCarner, @wetlegband, Central Cee, Steve Lacy and @BeckyHill plus your headliners and LOADS more join us for one huge August bank holiday weekend 🔥 pic.twitter.com/loMmEOyDkQ — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) December 9, 2022

TRNSMT Festival 7th to 9th July 2023 The festival will return to Glasgow Green across the first weekend of July with Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 as headliners. Read more View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRNSMT Festival (@trnsmtfest)

Blink-182 UK tour dates September and October 2023 The "classic" line-up of the band will perform together for the first time since 2014, now that Tom DeLonge has rejoined bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker. They will play: 2 September OVO Hydro, Glasgow

4th September SSE Arena, Belfast

11th October London, The O2 Arena

14th October Birmingham, Utilita Arena

16th October Manchester, AO Arena Read more

Courteeners at Heaton Park 9th June 2023 Liam Fray and co shared their plans to mark 15 years of their debut album, with a homecoming show which will see them return to Heaton Park on Friday 9th June next year. Read more View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteeners (@courteeners)

Iggy Pop and Blondie - Crystal Palace Park 1 July 1st July 2023 Iggy Pop is set to play a special one-off show at London's Crystal Palace Park. Dog Day Afternoon will see Godfather of punk play a headline show, joined by very special guests Blondie. Read more Do you have your tickets? https://t.co/a4X3ArUVBo@BlondieOfficial #generationsex #fun pic.twitter.com/GdN0XRcjMk — Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) November 18, 2022

Bruce Springsteen BST Hyde Park 6th and 8th July 2023 The Boss - and the E Street Band, obvs - will play two nights at the iconic Hyde Park as part of this year's BST shows. Read more Tickets have now sold out for @Springsteen and the E Street Band. We're so excited to welcome you all to Hyde Park next summer. See you there! pic.twitter.com/wABYHQzuHZ — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) July 22, 2022

Blossoms at Sounds Of The City 5th and 8th July 2023 The Stockport five-piece will play a bill-topping, homecoming set at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on Thursday 6th July and a headline at Leeds' Millennium Square on Saturday 8th July. Read more We’re playing two big summer headline shows at Manchester Castlefield Bowl on Thursday 6th July with special guests @inspiralsband + Leeds Millennium Square on Saturday 8th July with special guest @MilesKaneMusic. Tickets on sale 9am Thursday 15th December https://t.co/kDlsoKstDZ pic.twitter.com/3zRVJGkzXl — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) December 12, 2022

Muse UK dates May and June 2023 The dynamic trio will be bringing their latest album, Will Of The People, to the nation's parks and stadia this Spring. Royal Blood will support on some of the dates. Saturday 27th May – Plymouth Home Park

Tuesday 20th June – Huddersfield John Smith’s Stadium

Friday 23rd June – Glasgow Bellahouston Park

Sunday 25th June – Milton Keynes The National Bowl Read more View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUSE (@muse)